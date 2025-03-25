Pedro Pascal, Isabela Merced Hype Fantastic Four, Superman Box Office Rivalry

Pedro Pascal and Isabela Merced are having a friendly rivalry for their upcoming superhero movies, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman, respectively. This summer will see Marvel and DC compete outside of comics with the release of new Fantastic Four and Superman films. Both movies reboot their respective properties and feature stars of HBO’s The Last of Us in central roles. Pedro Pascal leads The Last of Us as Joel, with Isabela Merced joining Season 2 as Dina. Pascal is also playing Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards, and Merced suits up as Hawkgirl in Superman. But which superhero film will dominate at the box office? Let’s find out from the stars themselves.

The stars of The Last of Us are out doing press in anticipation of Season 2. After Isabela Merced discussed her new character Dina, she transitioned into promoting Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps both coming out this summer. “See you this summer!” Pedro Pascal teased his The Last of Us co-star, with Merced jokingly responding, “I hate you!”

The stunning Isabela Merced describes her The Last Of Us character Dina… and also teaches us what the sound for spoilers is…



She also has a little fun teasing Pedro Pascal about Superman vs The Fantastic Four, both in theaters this summer.#TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/7AkiTQLPvr — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 24, 2025

The Last of Us announced Isabela Merced’s addition to Season 2 as Dina in January 2024. For those who haven’t played The Last of Us Part II, Dina is a new love interest for Ellie and travels with her throughout her latest adventure. She’s also the ex of Jesse, which makes for an interesting and complicated situation that plays out between Dina, Ellie, and Jesse.

“Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable,” said showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann in a joint statement. “You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family.”

Merced previously spoke of her role in The Last of Us and called out how Dina is the only character who gets a decent ending. “[TLOU’s Dina is] sort of a light in Ellie’s life, in Ellie’s world. I think that’s the general consensus, because you look at the video game, too, and she is really the only one who actually gets sort of a decent ending,” Merced told Total Film. “Everyone else gets kind of screwed or dies!”

As for Merced’s starring role as Hawkgirl in Superman, she teased what fans can expect from Hawkgirl’s superhero costume. “Well, there have been some leaked pictures online,” Merced told Deadline. “However, I think James [Gunn] knows what he wants, and this specific suit is for this specific timeline in the story. I don’t know what else I can say, but I gotta say, the helmet was my absolute favorite. It’s so sick. It’s so badass. It’s perfect.”

Fans finally got to see Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards in the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in February. Concept art for Fantastic Four and Avengers: Doomsday made its way online, featuring a more comics-accurate look at Reed Richards. Pedro Pascal has a trademark mustache, but was missing Mister Fantastic’s signature white sideburns in the FF trailer. However, the leaked concept art featured Pascal ditching his mustache for the white sideburns fans have come to love.

Which superhero movie are you looking forward to the most between The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!