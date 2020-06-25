MoviePass Has Cut Almost All Screenings

Movies

Many MoviePass users are reporting the movie subscription service is no longer showing any available listings, making it impossible to redeem their already-paid-for tickets except at roughly 3% of theaters — rendering the service mostly useless.

The service experienced a massive outage in recent days after it was unable to pay its bills, forcing MoviePass to borrow $5 million.

Parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics said in a regulatory filing on Friday MoviePass suffered its “service interruption” on Thursday because it was unable to make “required payments to its merchant and fulfillment processors.”

MoviePass previously entitled customers of the subscription-based service to say one movie at a participating theater per day for just $10 a month.

Users took to social media to vent their frustrations this past weekend when they learned they were blocked from redeeming tickets for just-released blockbuster Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

The block marked the latest blow to hit the service after MoviePass revoked users’ ability to screen movies more than once and implemented “peak pricing,” which tacks on an additional fee of varying amounts “based on the demand for particular showtimes.”

Furious subscribers have since taken to social media to express frustration and disappointment. Others are meme-ifying MoviePass’ death throes while others are utilizing the platform to encourage further cancellations.

