MoviePass Has Cut Almost All Screenings

Many MoviePass users are reporting the movie subscription service is no longer showing any available listings, making it impossible to redeem their already-paid-for tickets except at roughly 3% of theaters — rendering the service mostly useless.

The service experienced a massive outage in recent days after it was unable to pay its bills, forcing MoviePass to borrow $5 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics said in a regulatory filing on Friday MoviePass suffered its “service interruption” on Thursday because it was unable to make “required payments to its merchant and fulfillment processors.”

MoviePass previously entitled customers of the subscription-based service to say one movie at a participating theater per day for just $10 a month.

Users took to social media to vent their frustrations this past weekend when they learned they were blocked from redeeming tickets for just-released blockbuster Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

The block marked the latest blow to hit the service after MoviePass revoked users’ ability to screen movies more than once and implemented “peak pricing,” which tacks on an additional fee of varying amounts “based on the demand for particular showtimes.”

#MoviePass has shut off access to every non-E-Ticket theater. For reference, there are a total of 211 theaters nationwide that support e-ticketing. So much for 91% of theaters. @moviepass @moviepass_cs @mitch__lowe — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) July 30, 2018

According to the National Association of Theater Owners, there are 5803 theaters in the US. Up until yesterday, #MoviePass supported 4010 which represents 69%. A far cry from the 91% they routinely claimed. Now it’s just 3% of theaters. @moviepass @moviepass_cs @slashfilm — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) July 30, 2018

Furious subscribers have since taken to social media to express frustration and disappointment. Others are meme-ifying MoviePass’ death throes while others are utilizing the platform to encourage further cancellations.

Sue ‘Em

@MoviePass Could you atleast take down the “Any Movie, Any Theater, Any Day” from your website? Isn’t this illegal? You restrict certain movies, theaters, and times… Literally every movie, theater, and time are unavailable in Tri-Cities, WA.#moviepasssuit #moviepass pic.twitter.com/2QaLHLfOxm — George Williams (@GeorgeCWill) July 30, 2018

If @Moviepass has charged you peak pricing for a low-attendance screening or you have been unable to use your service, DM us or tag photos and complaints with #moviepasssuit. #moviepass #peakpricing #moviepassfail — MoviePassClassAction (@class_movie) July 29, 2018

RIP

yoooo MoviePass might be dead for real. pic.twitter.com/IcRS4u07mW — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) July 30, 2018

I DECLARE… BANKRUPTCY!!!

So I guess @MoviePass is no more?? Says this on every theater within 30 miles. And it was showing showtimes just ten minutes ago when I was about to leave. #forfuckssake #whatamipayingfor pic.twitter.com/Ay7W5zcPpJ — Kaitlin N. Larson (@KNELarson) July 30, 2018

I think @MoviePass just officially folded. None of the 6 theaters in Knoxville are showing any listings available whatsoever.



It was good while it lasted MP. — The Great Stewie (@TheGreatStewie) July 30, 2018

They’re Dead, Jim

[MoviePass Shareholder Meeting]



Executive: Let’s check in with Accounting to see how our numbers are looking for this upcoming quarter.



Accounting Department: pic.twitter.com/4dobKuQ3fU — Jake (@JakeEllenbogen) July 30, 2018

MoviePass: Impossible

this moviepass will self-destruct in five seconds pic.twitter.com/dXKj5iHDBF — kyle erased (@kyle4prezident) July 30, 2018

We Don’t Need No Water, Let the MF’er Burn

Just my luck. According to the new MoviePass terms, MoviePass is allowed to fuck my wife. — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) July 30, 2018

MoviePass is now saying that for just 23 extra bucks of surge pricing, i can catch a showing of Mission Impossible 6 tomorrow at 3:24 AM in a Rite Aid parking lot on the CEO’s cracked iPad — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 30, 2018

I’ve Got a Bad Feeling About This

#MoviePass: “See any movie you want (limit one per day) for only ten bucks a month!”



Also MoviePass: pic.twitter.com/JcYglycBjb — Major Dan (@JCrockguitar) July 26, 2018

Dread it… run from it… destiny still arrives