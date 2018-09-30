Former MoviePass Users Upset Their Subscriptions Are Being Uncancelled

MoviePass has had a rough 2018, and the latest move isn’t going to make it any better.

The latest in the MoviePass saga revolves around an email that customers have been getting from the company, only the customers who are getting it havecancelled MoviePass already. If you’re a lapsed customer you might have gotten an email saying that you are part of a “select test group”, where MoviePass offers you the unlimited plan they originally offered at the beginning of the service (via The Verge).

The only problem is that it will automatically re-enroll you in the service, despite the fact that you cancelled previously unless you opt out of the program. That’s right, they are telling people who already cancelled that they are getting re-enrolled unless you opt out…again, seeing as you opted out before when you cancelled.

good end to the week. i tried to kill my moviepass account by just not opting into the new plan last month and now there’s a new plan and they are trying to charge me money again unless i opt out pic.twitter.com/VT3F9tB1xr — brian feldman (@bafeldman) September 28, 2018

You can read the email in full below.

“In August 2018, we announced a new offering for three movies a month for $9.95, giving subscribers the ability to opt-in to this plan if they wanted to continue as a MoviePass subscriber. However, our records show that you have not yet taken any action on the new plan, and because of that your subscription was suspended and your monthly subscription charges have stopped.

Because we really hope you begin enjoying your MoviePass subscription again, we have chosen you to be a part of a select test group, who beginning Friday, October 5th will be restored to unlimited movies (up to one new movie title per day based on existing inventory) – the same subscription that you signed up for and you previously enjoyed. If you decide that you do not want this you must “opt out” before Thursday, October 4th at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

To be clear, unless you opt out, your unlimited subscription will be restored and you will begin enjoying unlimited movies again (up to 1 movie per day, based on existing inventory) at $9.95 per month, and your credit card on file will be charged on a monthly basis beginning Friday, October 5th, 2018.

If you do opt out of the restoration of your subscription to the unlimited plan, your subscription will be canceled and no longer held in a “suspended” status, and you will not be able to re-join until 9 months have passed.”