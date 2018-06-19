MTV Movie and TV Awards: All the Comic Book Movie and TV Wins

Last night, Tiffany Haddish gathered the stars together to present this year’s edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards. As usual, the world of comic book properties and geek franchises reigned supreme.

Black Panther and Wonder Woman took hold of the movie categories, giving other films little room to take home some hardware. On the TV side of things, The CW’s Riverdale and Netflix original series Stranger Things were completely dominant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Join us, as we break down every win and nomination from the world of comic book and geek culture.

Did your favorite movie or show take home the gold?

Black Panther

Black Panther was far and away the biggest winner at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last night, taking home a total of four awards.

The biggest of the group was Best Movie, where Black Panther toppled the likes of Avengers: Infinity War, Girls Trip, It, and Wonder Woman.

Additionally, the two leading actors of the film won awards for their work as T’Challa and Killmonger. Chadwick Boseman won Best Hero and Best Performance in a Movie, while Michael B. Jordan took down Josh Brolin’s Thanos to win the award for Best Villain.

Newcomer Letitia Wright earned a nomination for Scene Stealer.

Stranger Things

It was Stranger Things that dominated the television side of the awards show. Like Black Panther, the hit Netflix series took home a total of four awards.

The production won Best Show at the awards, beating out Game of Thrones, grown-ish, Riverdale, and the ever-controversial 13 Reasons Why.

Star Noah Schnapp won Most Frightened Performance, the series took home the gold for Best Musical Moment, and Milly Bobby Brown (unsurprisingly) nabbed the title of Best Performance in a Show.

Stranger Things was also nominated for Best Kiss, Best On-Screen Team, and Scene Stealer.

Wonder Woman

While Wonder Woman has nominated for a horde of awards last night, but it did get a victory in the form of Best Fight.

The fight in question is, of course, the No Man’s Land sequence, where Wonder Woman takes on an entire German army by herself. When the film came out last summer, both fans and critics praised the visual effects work in that scene.

Additionally, Wonder Woman was nominated for Best Movie and Best Hero.

Riverdale

Riverdale showed up big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, earning a total of three nominations.

The only win for the show, however, came in the form of Scene Stealer, which went to Madelaine Petsch for her performance as Cheryl Blossom. Petsch beat out the likes of Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), and Letitia Wright (Black Panther).

Riverdale also received nominations for Best Show and Best Kiss.

Other Nominees

While only a few comic and geek properties won awards last night, there were plenty of others that received nominations.