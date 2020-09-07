Disney's Live-Action Mulan Introduces Its Own Version of the Lucky Cricket

✖

Disney fans were initially frustrated when they heard that the studio's live-action remake of Mulan would be cutting out a lot of the music and comedy of the animated film, opting for a more serious take on the ancient tale. Not that the movie is out on Disney+, however, folks have learned that there are some elements of the original that made the leap to the remake. For example, the melodies of a couple of the beloved songs were worked into the new movie's score. The remake also includes one of the popular sidekick characters from the animated Mulan, though he looks a lot different this time around.

Much of the comedic relief in the animated Mulan comes from the main character's two sidekicks, Mushu and Cricket. As we've known throughout production, Mushu isn't included in the live-action remake. Cricket, however, does have a part to play. In this new version of the film, Cricket is a human being, not an insect, but he's just as lucky as before.

In the new Mulan, Cricket is one of the young soldiers that befriends Mulan once she's in the army and posing as a man. He's played by actor Jun Yu, who previously appeared in episodes of Fresh Off the Boat. When he first introduces himself to the other soldiers, he explains that his mother believes him to be good luck.

"I'm cricket," he says. "My mother says I was born under an auspicious moon. That's why, my mother says, I'm a good luck charm."

In the original film, Mulan's grandmother gives her a lucky cricket when she is going to meet the matchmaker. The charm doesn't exactly work the way it's intended, but Cricket proves throughout the movie that he is, in fact, one lucky bug. It's exciting to see that little element of humor carried over from one version to the next.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Mulan is now available to purchase on Disney+ If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

