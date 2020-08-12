New Mulan Trailer Released by Disney+

In one of the most surprising moves since the pandemic began, Disney has opted to take Mulan out of theaters in most major markets, releasing it instead as a premium purchase on its Disney+ streaming service. Instead of getting yet another release delay, Mulan will be arriving on Disney+ on September 4th, available to purchase for $30. With its arrival just a few weeks away, Disney+ is cranking up its promotion of the live-action adventure, releasing a brand new trailer for fans to enjoy.

This new trailer for Mulan, which you can watch in the video above, is the first that has been released since Disney announced that the film would be released digitally, rather than in theaters. Unlike other movies that have been released online, Mulan will be a combination of a streaming service and premium VOD. Folks will need a subscription to Disney+ in order to make the purchase of the film. That said, the price isn't for a temporary rental, and Mulan will stay in your Disney+ library as long as you have a subscription.

There will be some markets, such as China, where Mulan is actually released in theaters. Disney has yet to confirm when that theatrical rollout will be.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Mulan arrives on Disney+ on September 4th.

