How to Access Mulan on Disney+

Disney made an unprecedented decision with its live-action remake of Mulan, opting to release the blockbuster straight to Disney+ rather than delay its theatrical debut even further. The catch, however, is that the film is the first to be touted as a "Premier Access" title on Disney+, which means that it will cost users an extra $30 on top of their subscription. This is a new program for Disney+, and some users have been curious as to how it will work. Now that Mulan's premiere day has arrived, we can see exactly how to gain access to the film, and it's actually rather easy.

When you hop on to Disney+, whether on an app or on the computer, you'll see Mulan listed as the first film on the site. Click on the icon for Mulan and you'll be given information about Premier Access, along with a prompt to purchase. Click that prompt, verify your credit card information, and you'll be good to go. There's really nothing else to it.

Unlike some other movies that have been released on-demand during the pandemic, Mulan isn't going to be a limited time rental. After purchasing, you'll be able to watch and download Mulan as much as you want. It will be added to the regular Disney+ lineup in December.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

