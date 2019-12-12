New Mulan International Trailer Reveals Extended Fight Scene With The Witch

Disney’s latest live-action remake is Mulan, and fans recently got their first look at the full trailer for the new interpretation of the classic film. The reactions have been a little divisive, but perhaps some minds will be changed once they get a bigger look at the film. While we will have to wait a bit longer for a substantial amount of new footage, we did get a small amount of new footage thanks to the International trailer, which features an extended look at the fight between Mulan and the Witch, and you can check it out in the video above.

The Witch demonstrates her power earlier in the trailer after being told to leave no survivors, but later in the footage, we get a glimpse at a one on one battle between the two characters. Mulan attempts to strike the Witch with her sword, but she quickly and effortlessly evades the attacks. She then warns Mulan that once her true identity is discovered her allies will turn on her, and we can’t wait to see how this entire battle plays out in the full movie.

You can watch the full trailer above, and the official description for Mulan can be found below.

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Mulan hits theaters on March 27th, 2020.