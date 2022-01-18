Ben Stiller’s Thriller Series Severance Gets New Trailer From Apple TV+

Ben Stiller has worn a lot of filmmaking hats over the years, including being a performer, producer, writer, and director, and since he is mainly known for his comedic efforts, his upcoming series Severance could be his most ambitious and unsettling project yet. Stiller serves as director and as an executive producer on the project, which has become the latest genre story to be added to the Apple TV+ roster, joining the likes of Servant, Lisey’s Story, and Invasion. Severance has earned an all-new trailer, which you can check out below, before the first two episodes of the series debut on Apple TV+ on February 18th.

The series is described, “Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

Severance reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora, Boyhood), who stars alongside Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Step Brothers), Emmy Award winner John Turturro (The Plot Against America, The Night Of), Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Casual), Zach Cherry (You, Succession), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion, Altered Carbon), Jen Tullock (Before You Know It, Bless This Mess), Tramell Tillman (Hunters, Dietland), Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black, Patriot) and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

Having directed projects like The Cable Guy, Zoolander, and Tropic Thunder, Stiller’s earliest forays into filmmaking were comedic efforts, though 2013’s The Secret Life of Walter Mitty saw him embracing new tactics to deliver the drama. In 2018, Stiller directed the critically acclaimed series Escape at Dannemora, which saw the Directors Guild of America Award distinguishing him for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series.

Severance premieres on Apple TV+ on February 18th.

