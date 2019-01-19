‘Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase’ Trailer Released

Nancy Drew is heading back to the big screen, and now we’ve got the first trailer.

The movie is titled Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase and features Sophia Lillis in the lead role. As we see in the trailer, Drew is the resident detective of her small town, but despite not being as active as the big city, this town does have its secrets, starting with a supposedly haunted house.

For Nancy and her friends, their mission is to discover what is really going on in the house, and how it might be linked to others in the town who don’t want them snooping around. We get a glimpse of a chase sequence pitting Nancy’s skateboard against a mysterious black car, and we’re hoping she’s got some tricks up her sleeve to make it out of that encounter alive.

This will be the second time Nancy Drew has hit the big screen, but this isn’t connected to the first film in 2007 (starring Emma Roberts. The character’s been around since the 1930s, and there’s also a new TV series hitting the CW based on the character.

CW’s new series will focus on an 18-year-old Nancy Drew right after graduating high school. Drew is planning on leaving her hometown to head onto college, but those plans are delayed when a family tragedy occurs. Now she finds herself in the middle of a ghostly murder investigation, and she will also discover a few big secrets about her hometown along the way.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is directed by Katt Shea and stars Sophia Lillis (Nancy Drew), Andrea Anders (Hannah), Laura Wiggins (Helen Corning), Linda Lavin (Flora), Sam Trammell (Carson Drew), and Jesse C. Boyd (Willie Wharton). You can check out the official description below.

“Teen detective Nancy Drew is back to solve a brand new mystery in “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.” Produced by Ellen and starring Sophia Lillis as Nancy, the film follows Nancy and her friends as they set out to solve a mystery, make new friends, and establish their place in the community. Find out what happens when “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” hits theaters March 15th!”

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase lands in theaters on March 15th.

Are you excited for a new Nancy Drew? Let us know in the comments!