National Treasure Missing From Disney+ Launch Lineup

The highly-anticipated Disney+ streaming service flexed the power of its lineup on Monday morning, sharing more than 600 tweets about which TV shows and movies will be available to stream on launch day. Every tweet in the thread included one title that would be on the service at launch, beginning with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and ending with the original Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. However, there were some popular Disney title missing from this massive launch day list, including the fan favorite historical adventure, National Treasure.

Starring Nicholas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, National Treasure is all about a man on a hunt for one of the biggest treasures in history, one that most believe merely fiction. He steals the Declaration of Independence as a part of this quest and is chased by both a rival treasure hunter and the government. This movie is one of the most rewatchable live-action movies in Disney’s history, so it’s incredibly disappointing that it won’t be available to watch on Disney+ when the service arrives.

There’s almost no way that National Treasure stays off of the Disney+ lineup on a permanent basis, considering the ultimate goal is clearly to get all of Disney’s properties on a single service. But there are currently deals in place that have to run their course before Disney can exclusively stream certain content.

For example, National Treasure is still streaming on Netflix. As are films like Tarzan, Avengers: Infinity War, and Coco. These titles, and a few others, are clearly still under contract with Netflix, meaning that they won’t be able to start streaming on Disney+ right away. That said, sooner rather than later, all of Disney’s titles will find their way to the new streaming service. National Treasure: Book of Secrets will be available to stream at launch.

Disney+ has given fans of the National Treasure franchise a renewed hope that a third film in the franchise will finally be able to head into production. The team behind the films want to make it happen, and the production of originals on Disney+ may give them the opportunity needed to make it happen.

Are you disappointed that National Treasure won’t be on Disney+ right away? Let us know in the comments!