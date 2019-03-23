Netflix Testing Out $4 Mobile-Only Plan

Even though Netflix continues to raise the cost of its usual plans as the years go on, the streamer still seems committed to finding a way to make its services affordable for everyone. One way in which the company is doing that is testing out various experimental subscriptions and seeing how users react. The latest of these tests is now underway, and likely one that folks will want to pay attention to. Netflix is currently testing out a subscription that only plays on mobile devices for under $4 every month.

Over in India, Netflix is letting users try out a subscription that costs just INR250, the equivalent of $3.63 here in the states. This plan is exactly half the cost of the normal basic subscription offered in India. While a similar plan could do well in the United States and other countries in the future, it makes a lot of sense in India given the cheaper mobile data plans, which has been leading to more and more users streaming video on their phones.

“We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. “We will be testing different options in select countries, where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time.”

The same spokesperson went on to say that, regardless of how well this test goes, it may not make its way to other markets once the testing stage has been completed. “Not everyone will see these options, and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests,” they said.

Would you consider switching to a mobile-only Netflix plan it was half the cost? Are you just fine with the plan you have now? Let us know in the comments!

