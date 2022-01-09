Adam Sandler Has Two of the Top Three Movies on Netflix

Netflix and Adam Sandler have become quite the pair over the last few years. The Sandman has a production deal in place with the streaming service that sees him star in some new titles, as well as produce several others through his Happy Madison company. These new movies always do well for Netflix, but so do Sandler’s films from years past. When one of the iconic comedian’s previous films gets added to Netflix, it often finds a pretty big audience.

Two of Sandler’s hit films were added to Netflix fairly recently, and both of them are making waves in the streamer’s Top 10 as fans around the country rediscover them for the first time. If you take a look at Sunday’s edition of the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix, you’ll see both Just Go With It and The Longest Yard towards the top of the ranks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just Go With It, one of Sandler’s romantic comedies with Jennifer Aniston, sits as the second-most popular movie on Netflix right now. The actors remake of The Longest Yard, which also stars Burt Reynolds and Chris Rock, sits at number three on the list. Two of the three biggest movies on Netflix at the moment star Adam Sandler, showing just how popular his titles will always be on the service.

You can take a look at the full breakdown of Sunday’s Top 10 movies list below!

1. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

2. Just Go With It

“Posing as an unhappily married man, Danny must cover up a careless lie to his girlfriend by recruiting his assistant to play his soon-to-be ex-wife.”

3. The Longest Yard

“While doing time, a professional quarterback persuades a fellow convict and former coach to prepare a group of inmates for a game against the guards.”

4. The Town

“A career criminal’s star-crossed romance with a bank robbery witness stirs up trouble with authorities — and his own cutthroat crew of accomplices.”

5. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

“When a distress signal pinpoints his grandfather’s location on an uncharted island, teen Sean Anderson teams with an unlikely ally: his stepfather.”

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

“The eccentric Willy Wonka opens the doors of his candy factory to five lucky kids who learn the secrets behind his amazing confections.”

7. Girl, Interrupted

“After a breakdown, Susanna enters a mental institution against her wishes. Inside, she meets an irresistible patient who stirs up all kinds of trouble.”

8. 300

“King Leonidas of Sparta leads 300 powerful warriors into an epic and bloody battle at Thermopylae against the massive invading forces of King Xerxes.”

9. First Sunday

“Desperate for cast, two petty thieves devise a scheme to rob the neighborhood church that soon turns into a hostage crisis in this crime comedy.”

10. The Lost Daughter

“A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.”