Netflix Announces The Magician's Elephant Animated Film for 2021 Release

Netflix has found substantial success in the world of animation over the last couple of years, delivering original films like Klaus, The Willoughbys, and Animal Crackers. Now, the streaming service has its sight set on another potentially profound project. The Magician's Elephant, based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo, is currently in production at Netflix. The streamer announced on Tuesday that the cast and crew are hard at work bringing the film to life, and that it will be released in 2021.

The film stars Sian Clifford, Pixie Davies, Natasia Demetriou, Dawn French, Brian Tyree Henry, Noah Jupe, Assif Mandvi, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson, Cree Smmer, Lorraine Toussaint, and Benedict Wong.

“Peter’s story planted itself in my heart when I first read the book - I felt very connected to him, and was totally captivated by the world and the characters," said director Wendy Rogers. "The power of hope, the belief that anything is possible, and the ability to ask "what if?" are all themes that are woven into the fabric of this film, and resonate now more than ever."

"When I first read Kate DiCamillo's book, I knew that I had to make The Magician's Elephant into a film. It's as inspiring as it is entertaining, and has such a wonderful blend of adventure, heart, magic and off-center humor," added producer Julia Pistor. "The film has such a unique visual style that transports the audience away to another world, one that Wendy and I wanted to ensure reflects the world as it really is - full of different cultures and beliefs."

You can check out the official synopsis for The Magician's Elephant below.

"When Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe), who is searching for his long-lost sister named Adel (voiced by Pixie Davies), crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square, there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive? The answer, that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician (voiced by Benedict Wong) who will conjure it, sets Peter off on a harrowing journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever. The Magician’s Elephant is based on Two-time Newbery Award winning author Kate DiCamillo’s classic novel."

The Magician's Elephant will be released at some point in 2021. A specific release date has yet to be revealed.