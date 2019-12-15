Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 15)

All things considered, it’s another pretty light week for new additions to Netflix — though admittedly, it’s shaping to be a quality over quantity couple of days. The streamer is adding only six licensed properties throughout the week, anchored by the fourth season of SYFY’s The Magicians. On the original content front, Henry Cavill’s The Witcher arrives Friday alongside The Two Popes. The streaming giant is also adding a fascinating new documentary in Don’t F**ck With Cats, a serious piece looking at the use of social media by convicted Canadian killer Luka Magnotta; that comes out Thursday.
Sunday, December 15
- A Family Man
- Dil Dhadakne Do
- Karthik Calling Karthik
Monday, December 16
- Burlesque
- The Danish Girl
- The Magicians, Season Four
Tuesday, December 17
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!*
Wednesday, December 18
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer*
- Soundtrack*
Thursday, December 19
- After The Raid*
- Ultraviolet, Season Two*
- Twice Upon a Time*
Friday, December 20
- The Two Popes*
- The Witcher*
* Denotes Netflix Original
