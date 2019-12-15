Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 15)

All things considered, it’s another pretty light week for new additions to Netflix — though admittedly, it’s shaping to be a quality over quantity couple of days. The streamer is adding only six licensed properties throughout the week, anchored by the fourth season of SYFY’s The Magicians. On the original content front, Henry Cavill’s The Witcher arrives Friday alongside The Two Popes. The streaming giant is also adding a fascinating new documentary in Don’t F**ck With Cats, a serious piece looking at the use of social media by convicted Canadian killer Luka Magnotta; that comes out Thursday.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week then head to the comments section to let us know what you plan on binging throughout the coming days!

Sunday, December 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Monday, December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians, Season Four

Tuesday, December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!*

Wednesday, December 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer*

Soundtrack*

Thursday, December 19

After The Raid*

Ultraviolet, Season Two*

Twice Upon a Time*

Friday, December 20

The Two Popes*

The Witcher*

* Denotes Netflix Original

