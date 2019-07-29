Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 28)

The first of the month is halfway through this coming week meaning it’s one of the biggest weeks of the month for Netflix fiends everywhere. This week features the Netflix debut of Dreamwork’s The Croods right out of the gates Monday before seeing the debut of nearly the entire Rocky franchise on August 1st.
Also sprinkled throughout the week are Netflix Originals such as a third season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Dear White People. Comedian Whitney Cummings also has a stand-up special due out Tuesday. The streaming giant is then giving you all a break to play catch up as no new properties will be introduced Saturday, letting you binge to your hearts desire all weekend long.
Monday, July 29
- The Croods
Tuesday, July 30
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
Wednesday, July 31
- Kengan Ashura, Part One
- The Letdown, Season Two
- The Red Sea Diving Resort
- Wentworth, Season Seven
Thursday, August 1
- Are We Done Yet?
- Boyka: Undisputed
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Groundhog Day
- Horns
- Jackie Brown
- Jupiter Ascending
- Now and Then
- Panic Room
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Something’s Gotta Give
- The Bank Job
- The House Bunny
- The Sinner: Julian
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Friday, August 2
- Ask the StoryBots, Season Three
- Basketball or Nothing
- Dear White People, Season Three
- Derry Girls, Season Two
- Otherhood
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season Three