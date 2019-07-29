Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 28)

The first of the month is halfway through this coming week meaning it’s one of the biggest weeks of the month for Netflix fiends everywhere. This week features the Netflix debut of Dreamwork’s The Croods right out of the gates Monday before seeing the debut of nearly the entire Rocky franchise on August 1st.

Also sprinkled throughout the week are Netflix Originals such as a third season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Dear White People. Comedian Whitney Cummings also has a stand-up special due out Tuesday. The streaming giant is then giving you all a break to play catch up as no new properties will be introduced Saturday, letting you binge to your hearts desire all weekend long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this weekend and let us know which movies and shows you plan on binging in the comments below!

Monday, July 29

The Croods

Tuesday, July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

Wednesday, July 31

Kengan Ashura, Part One

The Letdown, Season Two

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Wentworth, Season Seven

Thursday, August 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Friday, August 2