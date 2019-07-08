Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 7)

Though Netflix rolled out many of its monthly additions last week, the second week of July is another busy week for the streaming giant with nearly two dozen movies and shows hitting the platform throughout the week. Anchoring everything this week is Disney’s Mary Poppins Return, the long-awaited sequel to the classic generations grew up with.
Outside of that, it’s a big week for Netflix Originals, with anything from sitcoms and documentaries to foreign and feature films being introduced. On Wednesday, July 10th, the Tia Mowry-starring Family Reunion rolls out promises all kinds of laughs while Friday features the world premiere of Point Blank, an action thriller starring Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.
Tuesday, July 9
- Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
- Kinky
Wednesday, July 10
- Family Reunion
- Grand Designs, Season 10
- Grand Designs, Season 15
- Parchís: El documental
Thursday, July 11
- Cities of Last Things
Friday, July 12
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Part 2
- 4 latas
- Blown Away
- Bonus Family, Season 3
- Extreme Engagement
- Kidnapping Stella
- Luis Miguel – The Series, Season 1
- Point Blank
- Smart People
- Taco Chronicles
- True Tunes: Songs
Saturday, July 13
- Sorry Angel