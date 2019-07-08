Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 7)

Though Netflix rolled out many of its monthly additions last week, the second week of July is another busy week for the streaming giant with nearly two dozen movies and shows hitting the platform throughout the week. Anchoring everything this week is Disney’s Mary Poppins Return, the long-awaited sequel to the classic generations grew up with.

Outside of that, it’s a big week for Netflix Originals, with anything from sitcoms and documentaries to foreign and feature films being introduced. On Wednesday, July 10th, the Tia Mowry-starring Family Reunion rolls out promises all kinds of laughs while Friday features the world premiere of Point Blank, an action thriller starring Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie.

Tuesday, July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

Wednesday, July 10

Family Reunion

Grand Designs, Season 10

Grand Designs, Season 15

Parchís: El documental

Thursday, July 11

Cities of Last Things

Friday, July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Part 2

4 latas

Blown Away

Bonus Family, Season 3

Extreme Engagement

Kidnapping Stella

Luis Miguel – The Series, Season 1

Point Blank

Smart People

Taco Chronicles

True Tunes: Songs

Saturday, July 13