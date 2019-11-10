Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 10)

Despite being a lighter week content-wise, it’s the second straight week this month Netflix is pushing out at least one new item every day. For fans of comedy, the fifth volume of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and a new stand-up special from Jeff Garlin are both being dropped throughout the week. The streamer is also releasing the highly-anticipated Klaus later this week, starring Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons, continuing its streak of holiday-friendly content ahead of December. Then, to top everything else off, the third season of The Toys That Made Us drops Friday, giving pop culture fiends a little some extra to binge heading into the weekend.

Sunday, November 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 5

Monday, November 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff, Season Two

Tuesday, November 12

Harvey Girls Forever!, Season Three

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

Wednesday, November 13

Maradona in Mexico

Thursday, November 14

The Stranded

Friday, November 15

Avlu, Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama, Season 2

The Toys That Made Us, Season Three

Saturday, November 16