Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 10)

Despite being a lighter week content-wise, it’s the second straight week this month Netflix is pushing out at least one new item every day. For fans of comedy, the fifth volume of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and a new stand-up special from Jeff Garlin are both being dropped throughout the week. The streamer is also releasing the highly-anticipated Klaus later this week, starring Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons, continuing its streak of holiday-friendly content ahead of December. Then, to top everything else off, the third season of The Toys That Made Us drops Friday, giving pop culture fiends a little some extra to binge heading into the weekend.
Photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Sunday, November 10
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 5
Monday, November 11
- A Single Man
- Chief of Staff, Season Two
Tuesday, November 12
- Harvey Girls Forever!, Season Three
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
Wednesday, November 13
- Maradona in Mexico
Thursday, November 14
- The Stranded
Friday, November 15
- Avlu, Part 2
- The Club
- Earthquake Bird
- GO!: The Unforgettable Party
- House Arrest
- I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry
- Klaus
- Llama Llama, Season 2
- The Toys That Made Us, Season Three
Saturday, November 16
- Suffragette