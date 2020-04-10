The Last Airbender Is Surprisingly One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix

If this period of pandemic and quarantine proves anything about our streaming habits, it’s that people with time on their hands will watch anything remotely flashy that gets added to Netflix‘s roster. There has been a trend lately of lesser-known action and disaster movies becoming popular on Netflix, as folks at home are always looking for something new to watch. That trend took a wild turn this week with the arrival of M. Night Shyamalan‘s live-action Avatar adaptation, The Last Airbender. The movie was instantly a joke upon its release and often finds itself in arguments about the worst film of all time. Somehow, 10 years later, this terrible adaptation is one of the most-watched movies on the world’s leading streaming platform.

The Last Airbender arrived on Netflix on Thursday with little to no fanfare at all. Now, just one day later, The Last Airbender is showing up in the list of Top 10 movies on Netflix. Not only is it on the list, but it’s shockingly close to the top.

On Friday’s updated Top 10 movies list, The Last Airbender comes in as the fourth most popular film on the entire site, behind only Angel Has Fallen, Coffee & Kareem, and The Hangover. This begs the question: Who is watching The Last Airbender in 2020? And why??

Perhaps people have been tricked into thinking it’s actually the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. It could be that it’s a guilty pleasure, so-bad-it’s-good type of thing, like Cats or The Room. Then again, it could also be that folks are just desperate to watch movies they haven’t seen before, and The Last Airbender is kid-friendly.

Whatever the reason is, The Last Airbender is a bit of a hit on Netflix, surprising as that may seem. You can check out the full Top 10 Movies list below!

