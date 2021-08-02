The Losers Climbs to Number One Movie on Netflix
There's a new number one movie on the Netflix Top 10, and it stars quite a few familiar faces, including one that we've associated with a certain shield for the last decade or so. We're talking about Chris Evans, of course, who has become one of the most popular actors in the world thanks to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he's best known for his work in the MCU, Evans is no stranger to other comic book movies, having starred in a number of them throughout his career. One such film, The Losers, is doing incredibly well on Netflix.
Based on the Vertigo series from Andy Diggle and Jock, The Losers follows a group of former special ops team who get framed for a crime they didn't commit. The team fakes their own deaths and head into hiding, waiting for an opportunity to get back at the man who set them up.
The Losers was released back in 2010, but it just arrived on Netflix on August 1st. After just one day on the service it rose to the #3 position on the overall Netflix Top 10, but the #1 position on the movies side of the service. Evans stars alongside Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Zoe Saldana, all of whom have their own dedicated fans as well.
Despite being a decade old, The Losers is finding popularity once again thanks to Netflix. Below, you can take a look at how Monday's Netflix Top 10 shakes out, and see the kind of titles The Losers is passing on the list.
