Christmas Movies Already Taking Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix subscribers are wasting no time getting into the holiday spirit. We’re just one day into the month of December — 24 days away from Christmas — and the holiday movie takeover is already beginning. When you look at Wednesday’s edition of the Top 10 movies list on Netflix, you’ll find that half of the spots on that list are taken by Christmas movies. Folks are diving headfirst into the holiday season.

New hit movies like Bruised and Red Notice find themselves on Wednesday’s Top 10, but they’re surrounded by Christmas films both new and old. A Castle for Christmas, the new release starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, is currently the second-most popular movie on the entire streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Boy Called Christmas and Love Hard are two other holiday films that were released this year, and they have found themselves in the fourth and ninth positions on the list, respectively. In between them are two movies in a single franchise, which continues to be popular amongst movie fans.

The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2 both star Kurt Russell as Santa Claus, taking fans on adventures through big cities and the North Pole.

You can take a look at Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 movies list below!

1. Bruised

“Years after a humiliating defeat, an MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption when the young son she left behind comes back into her life.”

2. A Castle for Christmas

“To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle — and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.”

3. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

4. A Boy Called Christmas

“Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father — and bring home the gift of hope.”

5. 14 Peaks

“Fearless Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja embarks on a seemingly impossible quest to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in seven months.”

6. The Christmas Chronicles

“After accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.”

7. Spoiled Brats

“Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and well-meaning father pretends he’s lost everything to teach them a lesson.”

8. The Christmas Chronicles 2

“Unhappy over her mom’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.”

9. Love Hard

“After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she’s been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.”

10. Extinct

“Two cute, fuzzy creatures accidentally time-travel to the future… where they’re extinct! Can this doughnut-shaped duo save their species?”