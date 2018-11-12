Netflix Unveils Holiday 2018 Release List

As the calendar inches closer and closer to the holiday season, Netflix has announced a slate of entirely new programming. In a press release earlier today, the streaming giant announced over a dozen new movies and shows that will air between now and mid-December, each focusing on the holidays.

In addition to original programming, Netflix also made sure to highlight holiday-themed movies already available on the service, even going out the length to highlight special Christmas-based episodes of fan-favorites shows such as The Office and Friends.

The Netflix originals — and the date they premiere — can be found below.

Now Available

The Holiday Calendar

A struggling but talented photographer inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season?

A Christmas Prince

Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who’s poised to be king.

A Very Murray Christmas

Bill Murray rounds up an all-star cast for an evening of music, mischief, and barroom camaraderie in this irreverent twist of holiday variety shows.

BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special

It’s Christmas, and BoJack wants nothing to do with it. Then Todd shows up with a giant candy cane and an old “Horsin Around” Christmas episode.

Christmas Inheritance

To inherit her father’s company, socialite Ellen must first visit his small hometown, where she learns the value of hard work and helping others.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in The Life (Episode 1: ‘Winter’)

Set nearly a decade after the finale of the original series, this revival follows Lorelai, Rory, and Emily Gilmore through the four seasons of change. See trailer here.

11/16/18

The Princess Switch

When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be-princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.

11/22/18

The Christmas Chronicles

Two siblings team up with Santa Claus for a high-flying holiday adventure. A new Christmas classic from the makers of “Harry Potter” and “Home Alone.”

11/30/18

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

A year after helping Richard secure the crown, Amber’s getting ready to walk down the aisle with him. But she’s not sure she’s cut out to be queen.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as Paul and Prue welcome some favorite bakers back to the tent for a holiday confection competition.

12/07/18

Nailed It! Holiday

Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, this holiday-themed competition sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at recreating edible holiday masterpieces for a $10,000 prize.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

The Anti Christmas Christmas Special with a star Studded Cast (Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Rashida Jones, Jaden Smith Ect.) A limited edition one-time special Christmas content drop.

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

It’s the Night Before Christmas and wishes are coming true! First for Lobo, whose favorite cousin, Vida, arrives for a surprise visit. Then for Glorb, who wishes he could be everywhere at the same time.

12/14/18

Fuller House: Season 4 (Episode 1: Oh My Santa)

The Tanner-Fuller-Gibblers are back with big laughs, unexpected guests and exciting new relationships. DJ and Steve rekindle their flame — and a new member of the family is on the way!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice – the longest night of the year – when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors – both welcome and unwelcome – you never know what might come down the chimney…

Your Favorite Holiday Episodes

The Office

Season 2: “Christmas Party”

Season 3: “A Benihana Christmas”

Season 5: “Moroccan Christmas”

Season 6: “Secret Santa”

Season 7: “Classy Christmas: Part 1”

Season 7: “Classy Christmas: Part 2”

Season 8: “Christmas Wishes”

Season 9: “Dwight Christmas”

Glee

Season 2: “A Very Glee Christmas”

Season 3: “Extraordinary Merry Christmas”

Season 4: “Glee, Actually”

Season 5: “Previously Unaired Christmas”

The West Wing

Season 1: “In Excelsis Deo”

Season 2: “Shibboleth”

Season 2: “Noël”

Season 3: “Bartlet for America”

Season 3: “The Indians in the Lobby”

Season 4: “Holy Night”

Season 5: “Abu el Banat”

Season 6: “Impact Winter”

Parks and Recreation

Season 2: “Christmas Scandal”

Season 4: “Citizen Knope”

Season 5: “Ron and Diane”

Friends

Season 2: “The One with Phoebe’s Dad”

Season 3: “The One with Rachel Quits”

Season 4: “The One with The Girl From Poughkeepsie”

Season 5: “The One with The Inappropriate Sister”

Season 7: “The One with The Holiday Armadillo”

Season 8: “The One with The Creepy Holiday card “

Season 9: “The One with Christmas in Tulsa”

Gossip Girl

Season 1: “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!”

Season 1: “Roman Holiday”

Season 2: “The Magnificent Archibalds”

Season 3: “The Treasure of Serena Madre”

Season 6: “It’s Really Complicated”

That ’70s Show

Season 1: “The Best Christmas Ever”

Season 4: “An Eric Forman Christmas”

Season 5: “Thank You”

Season 6: “Christmas”

Season 7: “Winter”

Season 3: “Hyde’s Christmas Rager”

Season 8: “That ’70s Finale”

Gilmore Girls

Season 1: “Forgiveness and Stuff”

Season 2: “The Bracebridge Dinner”

Season 3: “That’ll Do, Pig”

Season 4: “In the Clamor and the Clangor”

Season 5: “Women of Questionable Morals”

Season 7: “Santa’s Secret Stuff”

Your Favorite Holiday Movies

Christmas Classics

Love Actually

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Get Santa

Christmas Feels

A Christmas Star

A Holiday Engagement

The Christmas Project

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

Christmas in the Smokies

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Crush

Christmas Ranch

Christmas Wedding Planner – (New 11/15)

Christmas with a View

Coffee Shop

Dear Santa

Holiday Baggage

Holiday Breakup – (Exp 12/15)

How Sarah Got Her Wings

Merry Kissmas

Miss Me This Christmas

The Christmas Candle

The Spirit of Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

More Holidays