Netflix Users Averaging 3+ Hours of Streaming Per Day During Lockdown

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the economy around the globe and caused millions of businesses to suffer in the process. However, business for Netflix has never been better. Most people have been forced to stay home during this difficult time, leaving them with nothing to do besides watch movies and TV. Netflix stock has soared to new highs in the midst of this crisis, signing up a record number of new users in the process. It should come as no surprise to learn that folks who subscribe to the service are watching more of its content now than ever before.

Kill the Cable Bill has crunched the numbers on the recent collective binge taking place around the United States, and has reached the conclusion that, on average, Netflix subscribers are streaming more than three hours of content on the site each and every day. That's a lot.

In 2019, Netflix subscribers averaged around two hours of streaming each day. When that statistic is factored in with the expected 61% increase in streaming due to the pandemic, and all of the new customers that have signed up for Netflix over the last few months, it comes out to about 3.2 hours of video each and every day.

When you expand that into the country's streaming habits as a whole, it means subscribers in the US watch a total of 203,840,000 hours of movies and TV shows on a daily basis. That's more than 6 billion hours over the course of the last month.

Turning that information into data, the average subscriber is using 9.6GB of Internet data every single day, just on Netflix. That comes out to 288GB of data over the last month. So, let's say you have an Internet package that allows you 1TB of Internet per month, nearly one third of that is being used on Netflix. That's not even counting any of the streaming being done on other services. As a country, we're using about 18.346 billion TBs of data per month on Netflix.

The streaming giant known as Netflix has been a major part of our culture and everyday life for years now, but it's more popular in this period of quarantine than ever before. It will be interesting to see how these numbers drop and level off once life returns to a state of normalcy.

How much Netflix have you been watching lately? More than three hours each day? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.