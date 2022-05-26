More Great DreamWorks Movies Are Leaving Netflix

✖

Movies from DreamWorks animation have consistently been great performers on Netflix when they've been made available on the service. The Shrek films in particular have been a steady presence on the Netflix Top 10 in recent months, proving just how popular those films still are with movie fans. However, both Shrek and Shrek 2 left Netflix recently, following in the footsteps of Kung Fu Panda. Next month, even more DreamWorks titles are exiting the Netflix lineup, including the final Shrek film remaining on the service.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its lineup in the month of June, as well as the list of titles set to exit over the next month. That second list includes Shrek Forever After, unfortunately. The fourth film in the Shrek series is the last one left on Netflix but it will be making its exit on June 30th, leaving the service without a Shrek feature film.

Joining Shrek Forever After on the way out next month is How to Train Your Dragon. The acclaimed trilogy-starter has been available on Netflix for some time but subscribers only have about five weeks left to watch before it leaves. Given what we've seen from the other DreamWorks titles, it wouldn't be surprising to see both Shrek Forever After and How to Train Your Dragon end up on Peacock in July.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June:

Leaving 6/2/22

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird

Leaving 6/6/22

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy

Leaving 6/13/22

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 6/17/22

Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving 6/23/22

Reign: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/29/22

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10

Leaving 6/30/22

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me

Are you disappointed to see these titles leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!