More Great DreamWorks Movies Are Leaving Netflix
Movies from DreamWorks animation have consistently been great performers on Netflix when they've been made available on the service. The Shrek films in particular have been a steady presence on the Netflix Top 10 in recent months, proving just how popular those films still are with movie fans. However, both Shrek and Shrek 2 left Netflix recently, following in the footsteps of Kung Fu Panda. Next month, even more DreamWorks titles are exiting the Netflix lineup, including the final Shrek film remaining on the service.
On Wednesday, Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its lineup in the month of June, as well as the list of titles set to exit over the next month. That second list includes Shrek Forever After, unfortunately. The fourth film in the Shrek series is the last one left on Netflix but it will be making its exit on June 30th, leaving the service without a Shrek feature film.
Joining Shrek Forever After on the way out next month is How to Train Your Dragon. The acclaimed trilogy-starter has been available on Netflix for some time but subscribers only have about five weeks left to watch before it leaves. Given what we've seen from the other DreamWorks titles, it wouldn't be surprising to see both Shrek Forever After and How to Train Your Dragon end up on Peacock in July.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June:
Leaving 6/2/22
Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3
Lady Bird
Leaving 6/6/22
The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4
Vampire Academy
Leaving 6/13/22
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 6/17/22
Silver Linings Playbook
Leaving 6/23/22
Reign: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/29/22
Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10
Leaving 6/30/22
Corpse Bride
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Godzilla
Happy Gilmore
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Into the Wild
Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me
Just Go With It
Looper
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
The Originals: Seasons 1-4
Shrek Forever After
Stand by Me
