Eurovision Song Contest Dominates Netflix Top 10 During Debut Weekend

Another weekend is in the books, with yet another new release original topping the charts on Netflix. Last weekend saw the reality competition series Floor Is Lava dominate the streaming competition, skyrocketing to the top of the Netflix Top 10 list and sticking around in the spot for an entire week. However, once Friday rolled around and a new batch of Netflix originals arrived, Floor Is Lava lost its poll position. After making its debut this weekend, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga has conquered the Netflix Top 10.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga always seemed like it was destined to have an audience on Netflix, given that the audience on the streaming service has always had a deep love for irreverent comedy. Eurovision reunites Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams with Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, which felt like a recipe for instant success.

The new comedy has topped Netflix throughout the weekend, and remains in the #1 on Monday morning. Floor Is Lava continues to be popular with subscribers, hanging on at #2, but it just can't hang with the likes of a new original comedy.

Are you surprised to see Eurovision topping the Netflix charts? Take a look at how the rest of the Netflix Top 10 shakes out below.