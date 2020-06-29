Eurovision Song Contest Dominates Netflix Top 10 During Debut Weekend
Another weekend is in the books, with yet another new release original topping the charts on Netflix. Last weekend saw the reality competition series Floor Is Lava dominate the streaming competition, skyrocketing to the top of the Netflix Top 10 list and sticking around in the spot for an entire week. However, once Friday rolled around and a new batch of Netflix originals arrived, Floor Is Lava lost its poll position. After making its debut this weekend, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga has conquered the Netflix Top 10.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga always seemed like it was destined to have an audience on Netflix, given that the audience on the streaming service has always had a deep love for irreverent comedy. Eurovision reunites Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams with Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, which felt like a recipe for instant success.
The new comedy has topped Netflix throughout the weekend, and remains in the #1 on Monday morning. Floor Is Lava continues to be popular with subscribers, hanging on at #2, but it just can't hang with the likes of a new original comedy.
Are you surprised to see Eurovision topping the Netflix charts? Take a look at how the rest of the Netflix Top 10 shakes out below.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at al global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond."prevnext
Floor Is Lava
"Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really."prevnext
365 Days
"A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him."prevnext
Athlete A
"This documentary focuses on the gymnasts who survived USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and the reporters who exposed USAG's toxic culture."prevnext
The Order
"Out to avenge his mother's death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic."prevnext
Home Game
"This docuseries profiles unique and dangerous traditional sports from around the world, as well as the communities and cultures where they thrive"prevnext
Crazy Delicious
"In this competition show, daring home chefs tempt the food gods with reinvented classics and fanciful feasts in their quest to win a golden apple."prevnext
The Nut Job
"When his grouchy attitude gets him kicked out of the park, Surly the squirrel hatches a plan to rob Maury's Nut Shop to stock up for winter."prevnext
Feel the Beat
"After blowing a Broadway audition, a self-centered dancer reluctantly returns home and agrees to coach a squad of young misfits for a big competition."prevnext
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.