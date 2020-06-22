Floor Is Lava Leads Netflix Top 10 After Dominant Weekend

Quite a few different movies and shows were added to Netflix's roster over the weekend, but none seem to have as much of an impact on subscribers as the new reality competition, Floor Is Lava. The game show is as ridiculous as it sounds, pitting teams against one another in a race to conquer obstacles and cross a room where a red "lava" is bubbling beneath them. It's like Wipeout, but through the lens of a game everyone played in their house when they were kids.

The concept may seem simple, perhaps even silly to some, but Floor Is Lava is proving to be an instant hit for Netflix. The streaming service hasn't yet released any official numbers regarding the show's first weekend performance, but the Netflix Top 10 list paints its story rather well.

Netflix's Top 10 list updates and evolves each day, showing users what people are watching the most at any given time. When the list was updated early Saturday morning, reflecting all of the new additions, Floor Is Lava found itself sitting the the #1 position. A couple of days later, that's exactly where it remains.

Since being added to Netflix, Floor Is Lava has held tight onto the streamer's most coveted spot. No other movie or TV series has been watched more than this new competition. It'll be interesting to see how long it can keep up this success.

You can take a look at the entire Netflix Top 10 below.