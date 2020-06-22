Floor Is Lava Leads Netflix Top 10 After Dominant Weekend
Quite a few different movies and shows were added to Netflix's roster over the weekend, but none seem to have as much of an impact on subscribers as the new reality competition, Floor Is Lava. The game show is as ridiculous as it sounds, pitting teams against one another in a race to conquer obstacles and cross a room where a red "lava" is bubbling beneath them. It's like Wipeout, but through the lens of a game everyone played in their house when they were kids.
The concept may seem simple, perhaps even silly to some, but Floor Is Lava is proving to be an instant hit for Netflix. The streaming service hasn't yet released any official numbers regarding the show's first weekend performance, but the Netflix Top 10 list paints its story rather well.
Netflix's Top 10 list updates and evolves each day, showing users what people are watching the most at any given time. When the list was updated early Saturday morning, reflecting all of the new additions, Floor Is Lava found itself sitting the the #1 position. A couple of days later, that's exactly where it remains.
Since being added to Netflix, Floor Is Lava has held tight onto the streamer's most coveted spot. No other movie or TV series has been watched more than this new competition. It'll be interesting to see how long it can keep up this success.
You can take a look at the entire Netflix Top 10 below.
Floor Is Lava
"Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really."
365 Days
"A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him."
The Order
"Out to avenge his mother's death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic."
Lost Bullet
"Facing a murder charge, a genius mechanic with a criminal past must track down a missing car containing the proof of his innocence: a single bullet."
Feel the Beat
"After blowing a Broadway audition, a self-centered dancer reluctantly returns home and agrees to coach a squad of young misfits for a big competition."
The Nut Job
"When his grouchy attitude gets him kicked out of the park, Surly the squirrel hatches a plan to rob Maury's Nut Shop to stock up for winter."
13 Reasons Why
"High school student Clay Jensen lands in the center of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend's tragic suicide."
Baby Mama
"When straightlaced Kate learns she's infertile, she hires immature Angie to be her surrogate, inviting hilarity as both women prepare for motherhood."
Space Force
"A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off."
Magnetic
"Attracted to thrills across the globe, intrepid athletes venture to remote locations in pursuit of their extreme floor of bliss."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.