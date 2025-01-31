Fear Street: Prom Queen Reveals First Look at Netflix’s Horror Sequel

From 1976’s Carrie to 2008’s Prom Night, prom can be a night to die for. For the students at Shadyside High in the cursed town of Shadyside (a.k.a. Killer Capital USA), Fear Street: Prom Queen is turning prom ’88 into a killer competition between It Girls. During the Next on Netflix event, the streamer revealed the first photos from the followup to the 2021 Fear Street trilogy — spanning the years 1994, 1978, and 1666 — and plot details from the high school-set slasher coming later this year. (A release date is TBA — but it could be as soon as prom season.)

See the just-released photos below, including a glimpse at the fashionable, red-cloaked killer who has a great sense of style” matched only by their “insatiable taste for killing people in grisly ways,” according to director and co-writer Matt Palmer (Calibre).

“We’re back in Shadyside and the year is 1988,” Palmer said. “With Senior Prom just two days away the race for prom queen is already heating up, but when somebody starts slaughtering the prom queen candidates, all hell is set to break loose. Think classic 80s slasher and all the fun that entails, but with compelling characters, needle drops, dancing and a whole lot more!”

The official synopsis states, “In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

Shadyside’s class of ’88 includes India Fowler (The Nevers), Suzanna Son (The Idol), Fina Strazza (Paper Girls), Ella Rubin (Anora), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), and David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Lili Taylor (Outer Range), Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias), and Katherine Waterston (The Agency) round out the cast.

The adaptation of author R.L. Stine’s (Goosebumps) 1992 book Fear Street: The Prom Queen may be set in 1988, but “Shadyside feels so relevant to our world now; it could really be any present day blue collar town in America,” Palmer said. “We dig much deeper down into high school and family life in this installment and find that, again, so many of the challenges that ’80s kids faced still seem to totally resonate today.”

Fear Street: Prom Queen is streaming on Netflix later in 2025.