Netflix Lost 3 Christmas Movies at Once (Including One of the Best Christmas Movies of All Time)

‘Tis the season for Christmas movie marathons, but that’s unfortunately about to get a little more difficult for Netflix subscribers. The streaming giant has added some great holiday fare to its content catalog throughout November, including Merry Liddle Christmas, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas, and the Christmas-adjacent Paddington 2. But as the holiday season gets into full swing, the Grinch is swooping into the streaming library and sulking away with three great Christmas movies just as the countdown to Christmas officially begins, including one of the best Christmas movies of all time.

This weekend is a grim one for Christmas movie lovers, as the departures have already started. As the clock struck midnight on November 30th, the “Certified Fresh” at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes new Christmas classic Tangerine exited Netflix. Netflix subscribers now have just hours left to watch two other soon-to-depart Christmas movies –Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis’ 2004 entry Christmas with the Kranks, regarded as one of the worst Christmas movies ever, and The Night Before, led by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, and Anthony Mackie as three lifelong friends who annually reunite on Christmas Eve in search of the Holy Grail of Christmas parties. Both movies are scheduled to stop streaming on Netflix on December 1st.

Tangerine Is a Modern Christmas Classic

Play video

When you think of Christmas classics, movies like It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, and A Christmas Story are at the top of the list. A movie about two transgender sex workers combing the streets of Los Angeles in search of a cheating boyfriend, who is one of their pimps, and his lover? That probably isn’t an obvious choice. But while Tangerine may not seem like a top pick for Christmas classic status at first glance, it’s a non-traditional Christmas movie that has all the makings of the perfect holiday film.

Sean Baker’s 2015 comedy-drama, which was filmed entirely on iPhones and is most definitely not family-friendly, is a unique and offbeat take on the holiday season. The movie takes place entirely on Christmas Eve, though the warm, sunny, and bustling streets of Los Angeles don’t scream typical Christmas as seen in the snowy classics people know and love, and is fundamentally about the enduring friendship between the two main characters, Sin-Dee and Alexandra. Tangerine also explores common Christmas themes of family, love, and human connection through its unconventional story.

Tangerine is a powerfully emotional, modern, and unconventional classic. The movie topped Rotten Tomatoes’ list of modern Christmas classics and was No. 4 on its list of 100 best Christmas movies ever, its high critic rating outranking even Miracle on 34th Street, It’s a Wonderful Life, and Home Alone.

Where to Stream the Departing Christmas Movies After They Leave Netflix?

The three Christmas movies aren’t leaving streaming altogether. All three films will still be easily available online, with two simply moving to new streaming homes. On the same day they leave Netflix on December 1st, Christmas with the Kranks will head to HBO Max and The Night Before will be available on Peacock and Tubi. Tangerine isn’t moving streaming homes next month, but the film is available on several other services, including Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock.

