The Best Christmas Movie Since The Holdovers Just Started Streaming

Good Christmas movies can be hard to come by these days, so we need to celebrate them when they arrive. One could argue that we haven’t gotten a true Christmas classic in over 20 years, with Elf and The Polar Express being the last two films to really take hold of popular culture. But there have been some solid holiday movies since, including the Academy Award-winning dramedy The Holdovers from 2023, as well as an independent comedy from last year that was just added to the streaming lineup over at Hulu.
On Tuesday, Hulu added the critically acclaimed holiday comedy Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point to its roster, bringing it to a major streaming service for the very first time. This gives holiday movie fans a chance to check out a Christmas-set movie that they probably haven’t seen before.
Directed by Tyler Taormina, Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point has a big ensemble that is led by Eighth Grade breakout Elsie Fisher, and includes Francesca Scorsese (Martin’s Scorsese’s Daughter) and Sawyer Spielberg (Steven Spielberg’s son). Michael Cera plays a local cop alongside Gregg Turkington.
The film is set on Christmas Eve, obviously, and follows an extended family that is gathering for their last holiday celebration in their ancestral home before it is sold to pay for care for their aging matriarch. As the evening goes on, and issues within the family bubble to the surface, one of the teenagers sneaks out to cause mischief with a group of her friends.
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point definitely has the same sort of mumblecore vibes that made the indie dramedies of the mid-2000s stand out, and that makes even more sense when you consider Michael Cera’s involvement in the whole thing. Not only does Cera play a character in the film, but he’s also one of its producers.
What’s New on Hulu?
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point arrives on Hulu just a couple days after the streaming service added a horde of movies and shows to kick off the month of November. That lineup of November 1st additions included Christmas films like Miracle on 34th Street, The Family Stone, and Deck the Halls.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s November 1st additions below!
