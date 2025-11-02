Netflix Just Added a Chilling Crime Thriller You Probably Missed When It Was First Released

November is here and that means all of the big streaming services have just added hordes of new movies and TV shows to their lineups, giving subscribers a whole new roster of options to choose from. Netflix is, of course, no exception to the trend, and its lineup looks a lot different today than it did on Friday. The service lost some popular titles and gained dozens of others, including a 2021 crime thriller that probably flew under your radar when it was released.

The Little Things, from writer/director John Lee Hancock, was the first movie to debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max during that duel-release strategy that Warner Bros. followed in 2021. Even with the streaming debut alongside its theatrical bow, The Little Things didn’t catch on with fans right away. Given its premise and incredible cast, though, this move to Netflix could be huge in getting The Little Things a bigger audience.

The film hit Netflix on Saturday, November 1st, marking its return to the most prominent streaming service around. Netflix has a habit out of turning recently released, under-seen films with major stars into streaming hits, and The Little Things certainly fits the bill on that front.

Denzel Washington stars in The Little Things as a California sheriff’s deputy named Joe Deacon who is haunted by a string of murders from his past that he was unable to solve. When a new murder shows ties to those cold case killings, Deacon joins a detective from Los Angeles, played by Rami Malek. Jared Leto portrays the main suspect in the murders, an odd repair worker named Albert Sparma.

For those keeping track, that’s a trio of lead actors who all have at least one golden Oscar statue sitting on a shelf at home. It’s rare to have a main cast consisting of all Academy Award winners, but that’s exactly what The Little Things has going for it.

Other than that brief description above, we won’t mention anything else about the plot in this article. There’s a lot to unpack, but for your first watch, you should go into The Little Things knowing as little as possible.

It was initially released in January of 2021, and January movies do have a history of not being great, so that could’ve factored into people deciding not to check it out when it first arrived. Reviews for the film were mixed upon release, and The Little Things holds a middling 44% on Rotten Tomatoes. While some of the reviews weren’t great, others held the film in high regard, touting its excellent performances and comparing its dark, twisted storyline to classics like Se7en.

If dark crime dramas and out-of-nowhere twists are up your alley, The Little Things is a Netflix offering that’s definitely worth adding to your watchlist. It certainly won’t be for everyone, but it has built up a solid and fairly dedicated fan base over the last four years.