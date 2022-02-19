Netflix Just Released a Sequel Movie to One of Its Most Popular Shows

Back in August of 2019 Netflix released the first season of its original series Wu Assassins, a martial arts action show starring The Raid‘s Iko Uwais, Arrow‘s Byron Mann, and Mortal Kombat‘s Lewis Tan. Though a critical hit and big with fans at the time of its release Netflix never officially announced a second season with rumors persisting but never being confirmed by the streamer. Beyond not renewing it, Netflix never officially cancelled the show either, and have now released the next installment of the series with a brand-new feature film that picks up from the ending of season one, the newly released Fistful of Vengeance.

Freshly released onto the service just yesterday, Fistful of Vengeance continues the Wu Assassins storyline and also has proven to be very popular, jumping to the #1 movie position in the United States. Uwais and Tan lead the film, starring alongside Wu Assassins co-stars Lawrence Kao and JuJu Chan. Newcomers to the film’s cast include Pearl Thusi, Francesca Corney, Jason Tobin, Rhatha Phongam and Simon Kuke. Roel Reiné, who directed two episodes of the TV series, stepped behind the camera for the film. The official description for Fistful of Vengeancereads as follows:

“Super-powered assassin Kai and friends Lu Xin and Tommy track a killer from San Francisco’s Chinatown to Thailand to avenge the death of a loved one. But their hunt soon entangles them with old enemies, a mysterious billionaire and an ancient mystical force bent on taking over the world. Iko Uwais (The Raid) stars with Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Lawrence Kao (Max Steel) and Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono) in this fast-and-furious martial arts action film.”

Those interested in watching the film but maybe who didn’t watch the TV show should know that they can dive right in if they want, star Lewis Tan says so!

“You don’t need to have watched the series to watch this film,” the actor revealed to Nerds & Beyond. “So we wanted to do something unique, which is to the people that have seen the show…they’ll be more invested when they watch this movie. But if you haven’t seen the series, you can still watch this movie and go in blind, because what it really is, at the end of the day, it’s a revenge story – but it’s about a traumatic experience losing a loved one, and then going on a journey to discover answers. They want to find answers… they want revenge, and during that journey, exploring their relationships together as a family. So anybody can just jump in and watch it. And if you’ve seen the show, then you’ll kind of have a good grasp on the characters already.”

Fistful of Vengeance is now streaming on Netflix.

