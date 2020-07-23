Wu Assassins Reportedly Scores Season 2 Renewal on Netflix

✖

Though it's been nearly an entire year since the first season of the supernatural martial arts series Wu Assassins was released on Netflix, the streamer has yet talk about its future on the platform. Enter What's on Netflix (not affiliated with the service) who reports "under good authority" that the series has been renewed for a second season. No official word has come from Netflix about future seasons or episodes, but series co-star Lewis Tan tweeted earlier this year that the streamer had "some good news coming soon." His tweet came as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread with intensity across the United States though, so perhaps an official announcement was delayed.

Created by John Wirth (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and Tony Krantz (24), the series stars some major faces of modern martial arts films and TV including Iko Uwais of The Raid series, Byron Mann from Arrow and The Man with the Iron Fists, plus Li Jun Li, Celia Au, Lawrence Kao, with Tommy Flanagan, and Katheryn Winnick. Guest stars in the first season included JuJu Chan of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and Firefly's Summer Glau.

Though Netflix has not officially confirmed the renewal of the series it would mark a pretty major change of pace for the platform which has cancelled a number of shows over the past few weeks. The critically acclaimed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was among the most shocking in recent days with one season dramas like V-Wars, October Faction, and Messiah also getting the axe.

Netflix has renewed some of their shows, reportedly giving a second season to the Steve Carell comedy Space Force. The Last Kingdom managed to nab a fifth season renewal from the streamer with Lucifer also getting a surprise sixth season after being renewed for a fifth and final season last year. A recent study revealed that Netflix held 32-percent of the market share for streaming services in the US for second quarter of the year, beating out Amazon (25 percent), Hulu (18.6 percent), Disney+ (6.1 percent), and the brand-new HBO Max (5.2 percent).

The first season of Wu Assassins is officially described as follows: "Wu Assassins follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco, as he becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the 'Wu Xing.' After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes the Wu Assassin, using his enhanced martial arts skills to recover supernatural powers from five modern day criminals threatening to use them to destroy the world."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.