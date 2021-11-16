Two Kurt Russell Movies Dominate the Netflix Top 10

We may be more than a month away from Christmas, but families everywhere are already getting into the holiday spirit and taking advantage of Netflix’s roster of seasonal fare. New films like Love Hard are doing well with a lot of adults that have Netflix subscriptions. On Netflix Kids profiles, however, a couple of beloved holiday films from last couple of years are dominating the Top 10, and both happen to star the one and only Kurt Russell.

The Christmas Chronicles, starring Russell as Santa Claus, arrived on Netflix in 2018 and was an instant hit. The Christmas Chronicles 2 was released just two years later and continued the franchise’s success. Now, as we head into the second half of November, kids and families are turning to Russell’s Santa to prepare them for the holidays.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Kids Top 10 shows just how popular the Christmas Chronicles movies are this time of year. The Christmas Chronicles currently sits at #4 on the list, while The Christmas Chronicles 2 is close behind at #6. There are several kids shows littered throughout the Top 10, but the dominance of Christmas Chronicles shows just how close to the holiday season we’re actually getting.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Kids Top 10 below.

1. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family.”

2. The Thundermans

“A twin sister strives to be a superhero as her brother aspires to be a supervillain, but they and their family must keep their superpowers a secret.”

Maya and the Three

“A spirited princess with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods.”

4. The Christmas Chronicles

“After accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.”

5. Gabby’s Dollhouse

“Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.”

6. The Christmas Chronicles 2

“Unhappy over her mom’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.”

7. Bella and the Bulldogs

“When cheerleader Bella Dawson succeeds in landing a spot on her middle school’s football team, her teammates do their best to make her give up.”

8. Home

“When misfit alien Oh mistakenly sends a party invite to the entire galaxy, he goes on the run to avoid trouble and befriends spunky human girl Tip.”

9. Vivo

“A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.”

10. Catch! Teenieping

“Set free on Earth, fairies with magical powers begin influencing people’s emotions. Now, it’s up to a princess from a faraway kingdom to stop them!”