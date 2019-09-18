Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2019

On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in October, including a ton of spooky selections for the upcoming holiday season. However, the good news of Netflix new releases always comes with a bit of bad, as it is followed by the collection of titles that are set to leave the streaming service in the following month. October is no different. There are quite a few popular programs making their exit at some point in October, so you may need to take this opportunity to stream them while you still can.

Fortunately the Netflix “leaving” list isn’t quite as extensive in October as it has been in past months, and the list of titles coming to the service seems to be bigger than ever. Still, saying goodbye to movies and shows you’re used to having available to stream can be a tough pill to swallow.

Comedies like Evolution, Pineapple Express, and Despicable Me 3 are all leaving Netflix next month, along with Cloverfield, Casper, Hoosiers, and a handful of other popular titles.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in October:

Leaving 10/1/19

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving 10/5/19

Despicable Me 3

Leaving 10/7/19

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Leaving 10/9/19

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving 10/15/19

El Internado: Season 1-7

Leaving 10/20/19

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leaving 10/25/19

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

Leaving 10/29/19

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!