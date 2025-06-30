Netflix Now Streaming One of the Weirdest Movies of 2024

One of the weirdest movies of 2024, was recently added to Netflix. In recent years, biopics have seen a surge in popularity, with the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, Rocketman, Back to Black, and more bringing the stories of some of the world’s greatest musical artists to life. Some, however, have taken unexpected creative liberties when adapting their stories to film. While Robbie Williams’ Better Man saw which Williams is portrayed as an anthropomorphic chimpanzee, 2024 saw arguably an even weirder example.

Piece by Piece – the most unorthodox musical biopic – was just added to Netflix as part of June’s new additions. Pharrell Williams’ life story is told entirely in LEGO and was developed in collaboration with The LEGO Group. Released in theaters in October 2024, Piece by Piece is the sixth theatrical LEGO-based movie, after The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Batman Movie, and more. Piece by Piece told Pharrell’s story from his roots in Virginia Beach, forming The Neptunes with Chad Hugo, working with artists such as Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani, Justin Timberlake, and Snoop Dogg, and eventually making a comeback with “Get Lucky,” “Happy,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” all told through the lens of LEGO animation.

A biopic focused on Pharrell Williams had been in discussion since the success of “Get Lucky” and “Happy” in 2013. However, Williams and documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville wanted to deliver a non-traditional, genre-defying story, rather than the typical live-action biopic. The LEGO Group created new mini-figure pieces that more accurately represented African-American culture, and designed new set pieces for musical equipment, as well as producing figures that resemble Williams’ frequent collaborators. Despite receiving a positive response, however, Piece by Piece was a pretty huge disappointment commercially.

Although it was created on a budget of only $16 million, Piece by Piece still became a box office failure, grossing only $10.7 million worldwide. Even so, the animated LEGO movie is fun, entertaining, and packed full of some of Williams’ best tunes, as well as five original songs written specifically for the movie. Piece by Piece also boasts a strong voice cast including some of the greatest R & B artists of our generation. It’s a shame Piece by Piece didn’t perform better financially, as the movie presents an interesting new way for musicians and celebrities to produce biopics.

Of course, many of the recent live-action, traditional biopics have delivered powerful and poignant stories, and have done their jobs to perfection. However, it’s been great to see more celebrities taking risks and being innovative when bringing their stories to the masses. Robbie Williams and Pharrell Williams’ out-of-the-box thinking could set a new benchmark for future biographical documentaries, which could produce some of the most interesting, unique, and unexpected movies in the future. Piece by Piece is now available to watch on Netflix in the US.

