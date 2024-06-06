Piece By Piece Trailer Reveals Pharrell's LEGO Movie Biopic

Piece by Piece has a brand-new trailer for the Pharrell Williams LEGO movie. When this project was announced earlier this year, a lot of fans were surprised. And, that feeling has carried over to this delightfully animated trailer from Focus Features and The LEGO Group. In Piece by Piece, Pharrell's life is charted from humble beginnings all the way to international superstardom. Things start kind of meta with familiar framing for a documentary about the producer's life. However, the entire thing is rendered in LEGO Pieces. It's an impressive feat to be sure and with the success of biopics recently, this might have a real audience in theaters come this October.

It wouldn't be a Pharrell project without a cavalcade of friends along for the ride. (He is a producer after all!) For Piece by Piece, the music mogul has enlisted the services of Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes to play roles. While the previous LEGO movie entries have mostly focused on fictional characters, seeing so many "real people" in the mix is an interesting approach to be sure.

Here's how Focus Features describes the upcoming biopic: "Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds." You can check out the trailer for Piece by Piece right here!

How Did Pharrell End Up Working With LEGO?

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

It's not hard to imagine that Focus Features came to Pharrell Williams and asked to do a movie based on his life. However, it is hard to believe they agreed to make the entire thing out of LEGOS. Morgan Neville, the director of Piece by Piece, reached out to the company and they were intrigued by the idea. Working together with Pharrell, they captured his vision for the project and it was all full steam ahead. (It probably doesn't hurt that the superstar has a track record of hit animation under his belt. People forget that he does the music for the Despicable Me franchise and has played a role in Sing. Don't forget about being the narrator for The Grinch too!)

"When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn't have imagined a better partner than Morgan," Williams previously said of his involvement with the project. "He is a legend. Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I'm honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination. … Who would've thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life? It's proof that anyone else can do it too."

(Photo: The LEGO Group)

It's not just the pop star's excitement for Piece by Piece either. In the last 10 years, The LEGO Movie franchise has only been remembered more fondly as time stretches onward. With plans to get the brand back onto the big screen, Pharrell couldn't have knocked on their door at a better time.

"Pharrell is a true visionary and is someone who continually pushes the boundaries of what creativity means; something very close to our hearts here at the Lego Group," Jill Wilfert, SVP Entertainment Partners and Content, the Lego Group also mentioned in that statement. "We believe the Lego brick is the ultimate creative medium, allowing people to build, unbuild and rebuild in as many ways as they can imagine, mirroring how Pharrell has continually innovated in his own life. Getting the opportunity to partner with him; with an incredible storyteller like Morgan Neville; and the wonderful team at Focus Features has been truly inspiring. The combined creativity of Pharrell and the Lego brick is truly something special to see come together."

Will you be seeing the new Pharrell movie?