Beloved Will Ferrell Comedy Leaving Netflix Again

Netflix has quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to in February, with several new movies and TV shows set to make their debut throughout the month. All good news comes with bad news, however, a statement that definitely applies to Netflix’s February plans. There are some pretty huge movies leaving Netflix in February, and one of the biggest is a Will Ferrell comedy that continues to popular amongst comedy fans more than a decade after its release.
Step Brothers, which stars Ferrell and John C. Reilly, has remained one of the most talked-about comedies of the 2000s since its debut in 2008. The ridiculous story of two grown men who get forced into the same when their parents tie the knot has brought to life some of the most memorable quotes in a long time. While Step Brothers has been a great performer for Netflix, it found itself on the “Last Call” list for February.
Adam McKay’s beloved comedy will be leaving Netflix on February 28th, so movie fans still have another month or so to rewatch it before it makes its exit. When the March streaming lists eventually arrive, Step Brothers could pop up as a new addition to another streaming service, but nothing has been announced or confirmed just yet.
Step Brothers isn’t the only popular movie leaving Netflix in February, unfortunately. Here’s the full list of titles set to exit the service next month:
Leaving 2/1/22
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Leaving 2/8/22
Polaroid
Leaving 2/9/22
Hitler – A Career
Leaving 2/19/22
Good Time
Leaving 2/15/22
Studio 54
Leaving 2/16/22
Drunk Parents
Leaving 2/20/22
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
Leaving 2/25/22
No Escape
Leaving 2/26/22
Edge of Seventeen
Leaving 2/28/22
Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool’s Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers
Are you disappointed to see Step Brothers leaving Netflix next month? Which of these other movies are you sad to see go? Let us know in the comments!