Beloved Will Ferrell Comedy Leaving Netflix Again

Netflix has quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to in February, with several new movies and TV shows set to make their debut throughout the month. All good news comes with bad news, however, a statement that definitely applies to Netflix’s February plans. There are some pretty huge movies leaving Netflix in February, and one of the biggest is a Will Ferrell comedy that continues to popular amongst comedy fans more than a decade after its release.

Step Brothers, which stars Ferrell and John C. Reilly, has remained one of the most talked-about comedies of the 2000s since its debut in 2008. The ridiculous story of two grown men who get forced into the same when their parents tie the knot has brought to life some of the most memorable quotes in a long time. While Step Brothers has been a great performer for Netflix, it found itself on the “Last Call” list for February.

Adam McKay’s beloved comedy will be leaving Netflix on February 28th, so movie fans still have another month or so to rewatch it before it makes its exit. When the March streaming lists eventually arrive, Step Brothers could pop up as a new addition to another streaming service, but nothing has been announced or confirmed just yet.

Step Brothers isn’t the only popular movie leaving Netflix in February, unfortunately. Here’s the full list of titles set to exit the service next month:

Leaving 2/1/22

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Leaving 2/8/22

Polaroid

Leaving 2/9/22

Hitler – A Career

Leaving 2/19/22

Good Time

Leaving 2/15/22

Studio 54

Leaving 2/16/22

Drunk Parents

Leaving 2/20/22

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Leaving 2/25/22

No Escape

Leaving 2/26/22

Edge of Seventeen

Leaving 2/28/22

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

