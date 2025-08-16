One of Bill Murray’s Best Comedies Is Back on Netflix

Netflix subscribers can now stream one of Bill Murray’s best comedies. The streaming giant has been updating its content catalog throughout August with new TV shows and movies, and it just added one of Murray’s most beloved films. With movies like Caddyshack, What About Bob?, and Lost in Translation, as well as a stint on Saturday Night Live, the actor has cemented himself as a Hollywood funny man. One of his best comedies yet was released in 1993, and it’s now back on Netflix after disappearing from the platform several years ago.

Groundhog Day, directed by the late Harold Ramis, is now streaming on Netflix as part of the streamer’s August 2025 content lineup. Murray stars in the film as Pittsburgh weatherman Connors, who is forced to relive the same February 2nd over and over again after he is tasked with covering the Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney. The movie also stars Stephen Tobolowsky, Brian Doyle-Murray, Marita Geraghty, Angela Paton, Rick Ducommun, Rick Overton, and Robin Duke.

Murray has added numerous memorable films to his resume in the decades since, but Groundhog Day remains one of his best movies yet. The movie, one of the highest-grossing films of 1993 with a more than $105 million box office haul, received high praise from critics and audience members alike. Groundhog Day is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics’ score and 88% audience score, making it one of Murray’s highest-rated films. In terms of critics’ score, it ranks No. 5 overall after The Jungle Book, Lost in Translation, Ghostbusters, and New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization.

The movie had a significant impact on popular culture and is credited with helping to usher in mainstream acceptance of comedy films featuring fantasy elements. Well-loved for its excellent acting and complex themes of redemption and reflection, which are balanced by plenty of comedic situations, Groundhog Day remains a classic and is not only one of Murray’s best comedies, but also one of the best comedy movies of all time. The film is now streaming on Netflix alongside the 2015 Netflix original Christmas musical A Very Murray Christmas.

New on Netflix

Groundhog Day is one of several movies that joined Netflix’s streaming lineup at the start of the month. The streamer is set to continue adding new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals in the coming weeks. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s August 1st arrivals below.

