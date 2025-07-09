Netflix Now Streaming the Best Action Movie of the 2010s

The action lineup on Netflix got an enormous boost on Wednesday. The service has plenty of action hits already on its roster, with newer films like Plane and Den of Thieves recently injecting a lot of excitement for fans of the genre. This week, however, one of the biggest and best action films of the last 15 years made its way to Netflix, and it’ll surely be a staple for the service for as long as it’s available.
When you think of the best action movies of the 2010s, there are probably two films that come to mind: John Wick and Mad Max: Fury Road. The latter was added to Netflix’s streaming roster on Wednesday morning, giving subscribers the opportunity to journey into the mad dystopian mind of legendary filmmaker George Miller.
Mad Max: Fury Road roared into theaters a decade ago and became an instant action classic. Visually, it’s as stunning as you’ll see a film of its size and budget, and its world-building is second-to-none. There’s a reason why Warner Bros. has already sent Miller back to the wasteland for more Mad Max stories in the years since.
What’s best about the timing of this Fury Road addition is that it coincides with Miller’s other modern Mad Max blockbuster. 2024 prequel film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is currently on Netflix’s streaming roster, which means subscribers can watch both of the new Mad Max movies back-to-back.
Unfortunately, you’ll only have a short amount of time to watch the two adventures together. Furiosa is set to leave Netflix’s lineup on July 16th, exactly one week following the Fury Road addition.
New on Netflix in July
Mad Max: Fury Road is set to be one of the bigger additions to Netflix’s roster in July, but it comes on the heels of a slew of new arrivals at the start of the month. The first day of July saw Netflix add dozens of titles, including Anchorman, The Karate Kid, Mission: Impossible, and Wayne’s World.
You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st additions below.
17 Again
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Annie (1982)
Blades of Glory
Blow
Born on the Fourth of July
Captain Phillips
Coneheads
The Deer Hunter
Friday Night Lights
Good Burger
Grown Ups
Happy Gilmore
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Horrible Bosses
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mom: Seasons 1-8
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Night at the Roxbury
The Notebook
Old School
The Other Guys
Pacific Rim
PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Road Trip
The Sweetest Thing
Tangerine
Tommy Boy
V for Vendetta
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
White Chicks
Yellowjackets: Season 2
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Zoolander
Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY