Netflix: New Family Movies Coming July 1

Netflix is adding a new crop of titles on July 1, so that means there will be a new batch of movies for the whole family to enjoy.

While Netflix does off many adult-focused shows and films, they also maintain a solid catalog of family-friendly material.

July’s offering rang from spy comedies to a Disney princess flick, so hopefully there will be something for everyone in your family to agree on for movie night.

Scroll through to see the family movies coming to Netflix on July 1.

‘Get Smart’

While many remember the original Get Smart TV show that ran in the late ’60s, but this Get Smart is the 2008 film reboot of the property.

In the wacky feature, Steve Carell stars as Max Smart, an agent that never gets to get out into the field. However, he is soon thrust into a high-stakes mission alongside Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway).

Carell’s comedic chops bouncing off the straight-man foil of Hathaway is the film’s best aspect. However, there is also a lot of solid supporting cast member pulling their weight, such as: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Alan Arkin, Terry Crews, David Koechner and Terence Stamp.

‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’

Another modern adaptation of an old property headed to the streaming service is 2008’s Journey to the Center of the Earth.

This Brendan Fraser-led adventure flick, which is about exactly what the title suggests, was box office hit and helped launch the career of young co-lead Josh Hutcherson.

‘Scooby-Doo’ / ‘Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed’

Love them or hate them, this duo of family-friendly Scooby-Doo films help introduced the beloved character to a whole new generation.

These flicks reunite the Mystery Gang of Fred (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Velma (Linda Cardellini), Daphne (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard) and Scooby (Neil Fanning) to solve some new mysteries, while also facing monsters from their past.

‘The Princess Diaries’

The Princess Diaries isn’t often listen among Disney’s top princess flicks, but it is definitely deserving of mention.

Anne Hathaway bursts onto the feature film seen as this dorky, and far from royal, teenager who finds out she is the heir to a royal throne. The rest of comedic flick sees her grandmother (Julie Andrews) getting her in shape to rule a kingdom.

Coming July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2-9

Avail. 7/2/18:

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

Avail. 7/3/18:

The Comedy Lineup– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/5/18:

Blue Valentine

Avail. 7/6/18:

Anne with an E: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Part B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Free Rein: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sacred Games– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Samantha!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter– NETFLIX FILM

The Skin of The Wolf– NETFLIX FILM

White Fang– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/7/18:

Scream 4

Avail. 7/9/18:

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10-20

Avail. 7/10/18:

Drug Lords: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/12/18:

Gone Baby Gone

Avail. 7/13/18:

How It Ends– NETFLIX FILM

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/15/18:

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/20/18:

Amazing Interiors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dark Tourist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose– NETFLIX FILM

Father of the Year– NETFLIX FILM

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 21-31

Avail. 7/22/18:

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

Avail. 7/24/18:

The Warning– NETFLIX FILM

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/27/18:

Cupcake & Dino – General Services– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extinction– NETFLIX FILM

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Bleeding Edge– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Welcome to the Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/28/18:

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

Avail. 7/29/18:

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

Avail. 7/30/18:

A Very Secret Service: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/31/18:

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. in July (date not announced):

El Chapo: Season 3