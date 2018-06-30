Netflix: New Family Movies Coming July 1

Netflix is adding a new crop of titles on July 1, so that means there will be a new batch of movies for the whole family to enjoy.
While Netflix does off many adult-focused shows and films, they also maintain a solid catalog of family-friendly material.
Videos by ComicBook.com
July’s offering rang from spy comedies to a Disney princess flick, so hopefully there will be something for everyone in your family to agree on for movie night.
Scroll through to see the family movies coming to Netflix on July 1.
‘Get Smart’
While many remember the original Get Smart TV show that ran in the late ’60s, but this Get Smart is the 2008 film reboot of the property.
In the wacky feature, Steve Carell stars as Max Smart, an agent that never gets to get out into the field. However, he is soon thrust into a high-stakes mission alongside Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway).
Carell’s comedic chops bouncing off the straight-man foil of Hathaway is the film’s best aspect. However, there is also a lot of solid supporting cast member pulling their weight, such as: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Alan Arkin, Terry Crews, David Koechner and Terence Stamp.
‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’
Another modern adaptation of an old property headed to the streaming service is 2008’s Journey to the Center of the Earth.
This Brendan Fraser-led adventure flick, which is about exactly what the title suggests, was box office hit and helped launch the career of young co-lead Josh Hutcherson.
‘Scooby-Doo’ / ‘Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed’
Love them or hate them, this duo of family-friendly Scooby-Doo films help introduced the beloved character to a whole new generation.
These flicks reunite the Mystery Gang of Fred (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Velma (Linda Cardellini), Daphne (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard) and Scooby (Neil Fanning) to solve some new mysteries, while also facing monsters from their past.
‘The Princess Diaries’
The Princess Diaries isn’t often listen among Disney’s top princess flicks, but it is definitely deserving of mention.
Anne Hathaway bursts onto the feature film seen as this dorky, and far from royal, teenager who finds out she is the heir to a royal throne. The rest of comedic flick sees her grandmother (Julie Andrews) getting her in shape to rule a kingdom.
Coming July 1
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2-9
Avail. 7/2/18:
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
Avail. 7/3/18:
The Comedy Lineup– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/5/18:
Blue Valentine
Avail. 7/6/18:
Anne with an E: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Part B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Free Rein: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sacred Games– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Samantha!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter– NETFLIX FILM
The Skin of The Wolf– NETFLIX FILM
White Fang– NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/7/18:
Scream 4
Avail. 7/9/18:
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10-20
Avail. 7/10/18:
Drug Lords: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/12/18:
Gone Baby Gone
Avail. 7/13/18:
How It Ends– NETFLIX FILM
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/15/18:
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/20/18:
Amazing Interiors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dark Tourist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose– NETFLIX FILM
Father of the Year– NETFLIX FILM
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 21-31
Avail. 7/22/18:
An Education
Disney’s Bolt
Avail. 7/24/18:
The Warning– NETFLIX FILM
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/27/18:
Cupcake & Dino – General Services– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extinction– NETFLIX FILM
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Bleeding Edge– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Welcome to the Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/28/18:
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
Avail. 7/29/18:
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
Avail. 7/30/18:
A Very Secret Service: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/31/18:
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. in July (date not announced):
El Chapo: Season 3