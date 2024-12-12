Two of Christopher Nolan’s Biggest Movies Are Coming to Netflix

Netflix is going to be getting some massive blockbuster additions at the start of the new year. The streaming service recently released its newsletter for January 2025, revealing the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster throughout the month. There are a lot of new arrivals to be excited about in January, including a couple of the biggest films from reigning Best Picture winner Christopher Nolan.

The director behind Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight has done nothing but deliver enormous hits, representing some of the most popular and lasting blockbusters over the last two decades. Two of those films are coming to Netflix in a couple of weeks.

On January 1st, Netflix will be adding Inception and Interstellar to its streaming roster in the United States. Inception is considered by many to be one of the two or three best entries in Nolan’s filmography. Interstellar is a massive fan-favorite that just celebrated the 10th anniversary of its release. Both are huge films with enormous followings, and now they’ll be available on the biggest streaming service around.

Coming to Netflix in January

These Nolan movies are just two of dozens of titles coming to Netflix at the start of January. Most days of the month will see new arrivals on Netflix, but January 1st will be the biggest of the bunch.

Not only are Inception and Interstellar hitting Netflix on January 1st, but the duo of Nolan hits are going to be joined by films like Hotel Transylvania, Meet the Parents, I Know What You Did Last Summer, 13 Going on 30, all three Rush Hour movies, the live-action Scooby-Doo titles, and all three entries in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. You can check out the list of January 1st Netflix additions below!

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM