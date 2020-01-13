Netflix Earns More Oscar Nominations Than Disney

Disney set massive records at the box office in 2019, with no studio even coming close to topping the Burbank-based giant. When it comes to the 92nd Academy Awards, it’s a slightly different story. After the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its nominations Monday morning, Netflix walked away with the most nominations out of any studio in Hollywood. The streaming earned 24 total nominations, toppling Disney, Sony, and virtually all other studios.

Thanks to a massive push by Netflix for movies like The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Two , streamer was able to scrape up two Best Picture nods, and a whole host of nominations across virtually all major categories including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director. Even the streaming giant’s Klaus was nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Disney followed behind closely, marking 23 nominations, largely thanks in part of 20th Century’s Ford v Ferrari and Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit. Surprisingly enough, Sony also made a massive resurgence this year, finishing the nomination with 20 nods. Sony released Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and Little Women in 2019, both of which are expected to perform very well when The Oscars roll around in February.

Though started as a company 20-some years ago, Netflix only just recently started investing heavily in original content, eventually landing films from giants like Martin Scorsese. It’s been a player at the Academy Awards since 2014, winning it’s first Oscar (Documentary Short Subject) in 2017 thanks to The White Helmets. 2019 was the biggest year for the stream yet as it walked away with three awards for Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma.

Between The Irishman and Marriage Story, it’s fully expected the company will walk away with a healthy helping of Oscars this awards season.

Photo by Agron Beqiri/NurPhoto via Getty Images