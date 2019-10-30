Netflix Address Concerns About Tests Regarding Film Playback Speeds

After an immediate backlash from members in all corners of Hollywood, Netflix has issued a statement on the company’s testing of a controversial new feature. Monday, reports surfaced the streaming giant was testing a feature that would allow users to watch things at an advanced speed, say 1.5x the way the film or series was meant to be seen. As one might suspect, filmmakers instantly had a problem with Netflix tinkering with the projects they’ve worked on. In the new statement released by Netflix via the platform’s Media Center, they have no immediate plans to roll out the feature to the general public.

“We regularly test new features that could help improve Netflix,” the statement explains. “In the last month, we’ve started testing several additional player controls, including the ability to: alter the brightness on your phone without going into settings; lock your screen and find your language and audio settings more easily; and vary the speed at which you watch on mobile.”

It then goes on to reveal the test was with mobile users only and allowed to either slower or fasten the pace at which they were watching something. The platform suggests it’s something “frequently requested” by its customers. It should be noted YouTube has had a similar feature implemented on its site for quite some time, leading users to often times speed up things like podcasts or audio books to get through them faster with little to no pauses.

“We’ve been sensitive to creator concerns and haven’t included bigger screens, in particular TVs, in this test,” the statement continues. “We’ve also automatically corrected the pitch in the audio at faster and slower speeds. In addition, members must choose to vary the speed each time they watch something new – versus Netflix maintaining their settings based on their last choice.”

“We have no plans to roll any of these tests out in the short term. And whether we introduce these features for everyone at some point will depend on the feedback we receive.”

Judd Apatow has been one of the most vocal filmmakers against the feature, saying platforms who license content shouldn’t be able to alter it in any certain way. “People should be allowed to do it if the artist or creator is ok with it,” he tweeted later. “If you want to go watch The Godfather in 90 min then go invent your own personal machine. Streamers should not be allowed to present content which is not the way it was intended to be seen without approval.”

