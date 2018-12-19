Netflix Seems To Prefer Ron Perlman’s Hellboy Over ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour

The new Hellboy trailer starring David Harbour premiered today, but Netflix very much seems to favor Ron Perlman‘s version of the character.

Fans are still reacting to Harbour’s take on the character thanks to the first trailer dropping earlier today, but Netflix seems to be making it clear that they love Perlman’s version most. They dropped a new video on their social media that shows clips from the first Hellboy movies with Perlman as the star with some R&B and the tagline “Hot. As. Hellboy” following suit.

After more footage, the words “don’t even get us started on the Kittens” hit the screen, followed by Hellboy’s memorable saving of several kittens.

FOREVER MOOD: @perlmutations as Hellboy and those big red muscles. pic.twitter.com/PVp2ngzGdx — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 19, 2018

“FOREVER MOOD: @perlmutations as Hellboy and those big red muscles.”

Netflix is showing some appreciation for the Hellboy that came before Harbour’s version, but they also appreciate Harbour, as he is part of the fan favorite Stranger Things. Harbour recently broke down what this Hellboy film is looking to do with the character, and this won’t be trying to reimagine his origin once more.

“It’s not an origin story, but it’s his coming to terms with where he came from,” Harbour told EW. “He’s been Hellboy for a long time, but there’s a new turn of events at the start of the film, where people start to bring up the fact that he might bring about the end of the world, and it’s really the first time he’s heard anything like that. The question that comes up in the movie is where does he really belong?”

There were two previous movies in the franchise, but this newest Hellboy is a complete reboot. The first Hellboy brought in over $59 million domestically and $99 million worldwide in 2004, while Hellboy II: The Golden Army brought in over $75 million domestically and over $160 million worldwide.

Hellboy stars David Harbour (Hellboy), Ian McShane (Professor Bruttenholm), Sasha Lane (Alice Monaghan), Daniel Dae Kim (Ben Daimio), Thomas Haden Church (Lobster Johnson), Penelope Mitchell (Ganeida), Sophie Okonedo (Lady Hatton), and Milla Jovovich (Nimue the Blood Queen).

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

