Study Finds That 27 Percent of Netflix Users Could Cancel Due to Price Increase

With a pretty substantial price hike coming to Netflix in the coming months, plenty of the streaming service’s subscribers are unhappy, to say the least. As it turns out, a large chunk of these subscribers could be dropping Netflix altogether.

Last week, Netflix announced its biggest increase in prices to-date. The standard plan is going up from $10.99 to $12.99, the premium plan from $13.99 to $15.99, and the basic plan from $7.99 to $8.99. In the wake of this announcement, Streaming Observer conducted a survey to find out how much this price hike would affect the amount of people that subscribe to Netflix. As shocking as it might sound, around 27 percent of customers said that they’d consider leaving the service when the prices change.

Streaming Observer polled 607 random Netflix subscribers, male and female, to ask about the price increase. Of those surveyed, three percent said they would “definitely cancel” the service. Another 24 percent noted that they could cancel, but hadn’t decided yet. On the flip-side, a whopping 60 percent said that they were going to keep their subscriptions.

The poll also asked users if they would take a price decrease that was accompanied by ads. 29 percent of these users said that they would need to get a discount of 50 percent in order to accept ads playing on the service. 15 percent of responders noted that Netflix would need to be free in order for them to deal with ads, while nearly 35 percent said that they wouldn’t be okay with ads in any situation.

News of these price changes spread fast last week when the survey was conducted. 61 percent of participants already knew that the increase had been announced, leaving less than one third of the responders in the dark ahead of the survey. About seven percent of those polled admitted that they didn’t know exactly how much they were already paying for Netflix.

Will the Netflix price changes cause you to change or drop your subscription? Let us know in the comments!