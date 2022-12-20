Netflix Exec Speaks Out About Shows That Don't Get Any Publicity

The success of a Netflix series can't always be predicted, which goes for both the streamer's triumphs and disappointments, leading some to wonder how the decisions are made of which shows to throw the most marketing support behind. Head of Netflix's U.S.-based scripted series Peter Friedlander recently sat down with Vulture to offer all-new insight into how these decisions are made, as he revealed that there various approaches to getting the word out about its various offerings in countries around the world, whether that be through traditional models, social media, or in-person activations.

"Our shows are loved all over the world, so it's not a 'one size fits all' approach to our campaigns," Friedlander shared with the outlet. "What we aim to do is connect with audiences where they are, so that could be anything from out-of-home advertising to activations, experiences, or social media -- those are very effective marketing tools that allow us to engage directly. So whether it's Wednesday or From Scratch, Stranger Things or Ginny & Georgia, our goal is to create the biggest and loudest conversations for our shows with a bespoke approach."

Of the various offerings Netflix delivers viewers, stories come from all manner of filmmaker and star a mix of high-profile stars and lesser-known talent, resulting in a mixed bag of results in ratings. When major hits earn renewals or sequels, fans are left wondering why acclaimed series or films seem to go forgotten.

Regardless of the marketing campaigns ahead of a project's debut, it's still hard to predict how the content will resonate with audiences. One of the platform's more recent hits is the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, which found its audience through both traditional marketing and organic reach.

"I have to give credit to the marketing team. They really did a bang-up job reintroducing this IP into the world -- from the teaser really early on to this fun video where Wednesday breaks the fourth wall," Friedlander explained. "I don't know if you've been traveling recently, but there's ads in the TSA bins. It was very clever to have marketing inside where we're traveling at the busiest travel times in the U.S. They really tried to understand the humor of the piece and fill the marketing campaign with this very specific tone that's only Wednesday Addams. The storytelling being so spot on matched with a killer campaign has led to this level of results and this unbeatable word of mouth."

While it hasn't officially been announced, Wednesday is expected to be renewed for a Season 2.

