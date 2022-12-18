Wednesday: Tim Burton Insisted on One Pivotal Song

Music is an integral part of Wednesday, setting the tone for the latest stab at an Addams Family project. Because of the viral nature of Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) winter formal dance, "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps started charting 40 years after it was first released. In another moment, Tim Burton—producer of the show and director of the first few episodes—chose the song Wednesday plays on her cello at the end of one of the episodes.

"At the end of Episode 3, there's this cello cover by Metallica," Wednesday editor Jay Prychidny recently explained to SYFY Wire. "I was just looking on YouTube for different cello covers of pop songs, and I found that one, and I put it in, and I cut the sequence to that piece of music. And Tim just loved it and would not hear of changing it … I thought maybe Danny Elfman would write something like an original cello piece for Wednesday. But when that piece was in, Tim was just completely behind it — at one point, even the band wanted to change to a different orchestration of it. And he was like, 'No, no, it must be the original!'"

Is Wednesday getting renewed for a second season?

While Netflix has yet to officially reveal the status of the show, Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say they have multiple years sketched out should the show be renewed. A writer's room has also formed for a second season of series but again, no official Netflix renewal announcement has taken place.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful," the duo said in a chat with Variety. "So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

