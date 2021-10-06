Netflix Rolls Out “Play Something” Shuffle Feature on More Devices

Back in April, Netflix announced that it was officially rolling out “Play Something,” its new shuffle feature that helps select a streaming title for subscribers to watch. Initially, Play Something was only available on TV streaming devices, allowing some subscribers to check it out while watching Netflix at home. This week, however, Netflix announced that would begin rolling the feature out to even more devices.

On Monday, Netflix began adding Play Something to its app on Android devices, allowing users to try the feature out on the go for the very first time. Android devices will be the first mobile devices to have the new feature available, and it should already show up on the app if you test it out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix announced early on that the shuffle feature would be added to both Android and iOS mobile devices. While the Android rollout is finally here, there isn’t yet a date for the feature’s arrival on iOS. The feature will be available on iOS at some point, the date just hasn’t been revealed at this time.

Play Something isn’t exactly a true shuffle feature, as it doesn’t just randomly select anything on Netflix for you to watch at any given time. It also doesn’t allow you to put things into a playlist and shuffle those around when you ask to play something. What the feature does do is choose something based on the things you’ve watched and sampled before, choosing to continue watching something you’re in the middle of or picking a new title based on your interests.

PLAY SOMETHING will show you:



✔️ A new series/film similar to one you've watched before



✔️An episode/film you’ve already watched and may want to watch again if it's been a while



✔️ An episode from a show you've started but haven't finished (it will pick up where you left off) pic.twitter.com/cVAVkraeOk — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2021

When Netflix originally announced the new shuffle feature, it released a teaser video that showed subscribers how it worked. The video showed a couple trying to decide what to watch and completely unable to come to a decision. Their TV remote, voiced by BoJack Horseman star Will Arnett, breaks down the new shuffle feature to help settle things.

This isn’t exactly a game-changing feature for Netflix, but it does help cut down on the team it takes to decide what to watch. Hopefully Play Something will be added to even more devices in the near future, giving more subscribers the opportunity to check it out.

Are you going to be trying out Netflix’s new shuffle feature when it arrives on your devices? Let us know in the comments!