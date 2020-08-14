Netflix Continues Dominance With 34% of Total Streaming Time

✖

There haven't been things to do outside of our homes for months now, and streaming has become an even more popular avenue of entertainment than it was before. So much of our time is spent on streaming services nowadays, especially with new TV on hold and movie theaters still shuttered. All of the major services in the US and around the globe have seen an uptick in traffic as of late, but Netflix still has a solid foothold on its competition.

It should come as no surprise at this point that Netflix is far and away the most popular streaming service. It was the first of its kind and, over the past decade, has become one of the most recognizable brands on the planet. It's like the Coke or McDonald's of streaming. The fact that it pulls in more viewership than Hulu, Amazon, or Disney+ shouldn't shock anyone. However, it's a bit surprising just how far ahead of its competitors Netflix really is.

According to Nielsen ratings, Netflix accounted for a whopping 34% of total streaming time throughout Q2 2020. That may not sound like a huge number, but think about how many service are out there. Netflix is joined by the likes of Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO, Apple TV+, Showtime, Starz, and hordes of other services. Somehow, even in this crowded field, Netflix accounts for more than one third of the overall viewership. That's pretty wild to think about.

In addition to its popularity, a big reason why Netflix continues to conquer the streaming landscape is the sheer size of its roster. According to a study from Reviews.org, Netflix contains nearly 37,000 hours of content. It would take more than four years of nonstop streaming to watch everything Netflix has to offer. It's so big, in fact, that the average user only watches about 2% of Netflix's library each and every year.

Pandemic or no pandemic, Netflix is the outright leader of the streaming world, and no one else is really all that close.

