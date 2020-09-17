Netflix's The Princess Switch: Switched Again Release Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

Netflix is returning to the world of The Princess Switch with the anticipated sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and it seems we now have a release date. The reported release date comes courtesy of a Netflix tracking site in Brazil (via What's On Netflix) and says the film is headed to Netflix on November 19th of this year. That would be a worldwide release, and it makes a lot of sense timeframe wise, as the original film released on November 16th of 2018, so this will likely end up being the official date. Vanessa Hudgens will return for the sequel, as will director Mike Roh, and the film will be written by Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger.

Hudgens will also be producing the film along with Brad Krevoy, Steven McGlothen, and AJ Raich. Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, and Bernheim are executive producing the project.

The sequel will once again have Hudgens playing multiple roles, but this time Hudgens will add yet another character to the mix. Switched Again will focus on Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inheriting the throne to Montenaro, and that causes some friction in her relationship with Kevin. That's when Stacy comes in to save the day, and she is trying to do so before a new lookalike party girl named Fiona (who is also played by Hudgens) foils their plans.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is directed by Mike Rohl and stars Vanessa Hudgens (Stacy De Novo, Lady Margaret, Fiona), Susanne Braun, Lachlan Nieboer, Mark Fleischmann, and Ricky Norwood. Nick Sagar (Prince Edward) and Sam Padillo (Kevin Richards) are not confirmed yet but are expected to return.

You can find the official description for The Princess Switch: Switched Again below.

“When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it’s up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.”

